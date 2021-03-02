Denver Mom Gunned Down In Cold Blood by 14-and-18 Year-Olds During Motiveless Drive-By Shooting, Police Say; Family Pleads to DA for Justice

DENVER, CO – A Denver mother was shot in the head and left to die in an apparent motiveless drive-by shooting allegedly carried out by two suspects – ages 14 and 18 – who are both now in police custody and facing first-degree Murder charges, according to reports. The 14-year-old male is currently not being identified by police due to his age.

Based on a statement by the Denver District Attorney’s Office, the incident began when the 14-year-old male and 18-year-old Neshan Johnson opened fire on Pamela Cabriales, 32, as she sat alone in her car on Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 on February 20. The DA’s Office says the 14 year-old suspect ran up and began firing at her vehicle multiple times, hitting her at least once in the head.

Family members of Pamela Cabriales make their plea for justice after @DenverDAsOffice announced Monday that a 14-year-old male juvenile and 18-year-old Neshan Johnson would be charged with her murder. Cabriales was shot Feb. 20 while sitting in her car. @CBSDenver @ConorMcCueTV pic.twitter.com/NDC1SLY5LK — Robert G. (@_rgski) March 2, 2021

According to a Denver Police Department probable cause statement, officers responded at about 10:45 p.m. to a shooting report, and discovered a wounded Cabriales inside her 2008 Land Rover SUV, with the vehicle’s windshield riddled with at least 8 bullet holes. Cabriales died several days later in the hospital.

Shooting Victim Pamela Cabriales Dies, Suspect Neshan Johnson Remains In Custody https://t.co/eNjJ9NIs0t pic.twitter.com/Vv6VxmN0B5 — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) February 26, 2021

A friend had stated to a local news outlet that she had gone to dinner with Cabrieles earlier that evening, and that she was making her way back home at the time of her shooting. There currently appears to be no motive for the attack. Cabriales leaves behind a 6 year-old son.

A witness to the incident noted that Johnson and the 14 year-old suspect were driving a dark-colored Honda Accord; police later spotted the Accord, which also matched the description of a vehicle allegedly involved in an earlier shooting at a local McDonald’s restaurant. After fleeing from officers and crashing the vehicle, Johnson and the 14 year-old suspect were captured and placed under arrest. A third suspect in the vehicle at the time was arrested, but no charges have been announced.

1st Degree Murder Charges Filed Against Neshan Johnson, Juvenile Suspect In Shooting Death Of Pamela Cabriales https://t.co/VjGT5wdbte pic.twitter.com/UHBQFe0Byk — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) March 1, 2021

Police say that they found two AR-15 rifles in the back seat of the vehicle. Both Johnson and the 14 year-old suspect have been charged with first-degree Murder; reports indicate that the DA’s Office has filed a motion to try the 14 year-old as an adult.