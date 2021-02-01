Rick Case Automotive Group Donates $50,000 To Pace Center For Girls Broward “Inspiring Dreams, Changing Lives” Capital Campaign

Top Row: Sara Nuñez (Pace Broward Executive Director), Suzette Bravo (Pace Broward Board of Directors Vice-Chair), Raquel Case, Rita Case, Ryan Case, Aggie Pappas (Pace Center for Girls Vice President of Program Innovation and Strategic Implementation), Allison Cagnetta (Pace Broward Board of Directors Chair), Bottom Row: Skyla (Pace Student), Danica (Pace Student)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Florida philanthropist and CEO of the Rick Case Auto Group, Rita Case, has donated $50,000 to the Pace Center for Girls “Inspiring Dreams, Changing Lives” Capital Campaign. Rick Case Automotive Group has supported the Pace Center for Girls Broward for years and their mission to provide girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training and advocacy.

“The future remains in the hands of our youth and this statement means leaders should provide assistance to kids of all ages everywhere. In this instance, Pace Center for Girls helps girls and young women get on a better life track for a promising future,” says Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group.

Pace Center for Girls Broward, established in 1992, provides girls with prevention and intervention non-residential services through gender-responsive programming, designed to specifically meet the needs of girls and address their unique strengths and challenges.

“We are so honored and grateful for this incredible gift from Rita and Rick Case Automotive Group to support the work we do in the community,” says Aggie Pappas, VP of Program Innovation & Strategic Implementation for Pace Center for Girls. “This gift will go far to support our girls!” says Sara Nunez, Executive Director for Pace Center for Girls Broward.

Pace is one of many non-profit organizations supported by Rick Case Automotive Group in South Florida and beyond, including Boys & Girls Clubs, Habitat for Humanity, Nova Southeastern University, American Heart Association, American Cancer Association, Cleveland Clinic, and Jack & Jill’s Children’s Center. The late Rick Case, CEO and Founder, was deeply committed to community improvement and was well known for giving his time, business experience and resources to improve community organizations.