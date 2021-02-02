CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Searching For Missing Person Last Seen In Lake Worth Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

in Lake Worth Beach
Marc Dorsan, 63, was last seen on Sunday, January 28, 2021 in Lake Worth Beach and has not been seen or heard from since. Marc is described as having black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown and he only speaks creole.

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marc Dorsan. Marc, 63 years of age, was last seen on Sunday, January 28, 2021 in Lake Worth Beach and has not been seen or heard from since. Marc is described as having black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown and he only speaks creole.

Marc has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He is considered missing and possibly endangered. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Marc Dorsan is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your closest law enforcement agency.

Comment via Facebook
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Resident Killed In Mobile Home Fire In Edgewater Area

Jessica Mcfadyen

Rick Case Automotive Group Donates $50,000 To Pace Center…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan – The Storm Unleashed

Kari Lee Fournier
1 of 873