Detectives Searching For Missing Person Last Seen In Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Marc Dorsan. Marc, 63 years of age, was last seen on Sunday, January 28, 2021 in Lake Worth Beach and has not been seen or heard from since. Marc is described as having black hair and brown eyes. His clothing description is unknown and he only speaks creole.

Marc has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. He is considered missing and possibly endangered. Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Marc Dorsan is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or your closest law enforcement agency.