Off-Duty DeLand School Custodian Arrested In Alleged Molestation Of 13-Year-Old Child; Aggravated Child Abuse

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Maurice Carter, 46, of DeLand, was arrested Monday on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and aggravated child abuse. Carter was arrested and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains in custody on $5,000 bond.

DELAND, FL – A custodian supervisor at Starke Elementary School has been arrested on charges of molesting a 13-year-old child while off duty. According to investigators, Maurice Carter, 46, of DeLand, was arrested Monday on charges of lewd or lascivious molestation and aggravated child abuse.

The crime did not occur on school grounds, and Carter’s access to the female victim was not related to his job at the school. However, due to the nature of the crime and Carter’s proximity to children, the Sheriff’s Office wants to make sure the community and parents of Starke students are aware of the arrest.

Deputies responded Sunday night to Carter’s home in DeLand after an altercation was reported. Witnesses told deputies Carter, who was intoxicated, was witnessed fondling and kissing the body of the 13-year-old victim. Carter was arrested and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains in custody on $5,000 bond. At this point, the investigation has not shown any indications of any additional victims.

Anyone with information about potential victims in this or any other case of sexual abuse of a child in Volusia County is asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

