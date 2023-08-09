CrimeLocal

Minnesota Man Receives A 7 Year Probation After Killing A Hockey Coach With One Fatal Punch

Ryan Whisler killed hockey coach Mike Ryan after an assault in a bar (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson High School Girls Hockey)
In a case that has garnered national attention, a Minnesota man, Ryan John Whisler, who killed a high school hockey coach with a single punch during a dispute over social distancing, has been sentenced to seven years of probation, as reported by Fox News.

A Fatal Encounter Over Social Distancing

The incident occurred on April 17, 2021, at a St. Paul establishment, Herbies on the Park. Whisler, 45, was inside the bar’s bathroom when he punched a hole into a urinal barrier meant to encourage social distancing before using it.

Mike Ryan, the 48-year-old coach of the Jefferson High School girl’s hockey team, confronted Whisler about his actions as they were leaving the bar. This escalated quickly when Whisler pulled off Ryan’s face mask and grabbed his shirt. Despite efforts from witnesses to separate them, Whisler punched Ryan in the face causing him to fall backwards down a staircase and hit his head on the concrete.

Ryan was taken to a nearby hospital where he was taken off life support the following day. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Ryan’s cause of death was a traumatic brain injury.

Whisler’s Sentence: Probation and Community Service

Originally facing second-degree murder charges, Whisler pleaded guilty in May to first-degree manslaughter while committing fifth-degree assault. In addition to his seven-year probation sentence, Whisler has been ordered to complete a year at the Ramsey County Workhouse, attend therapy for two years, undertake anger management, finish an alcohol abuse program, abstain from drinking while on probation, and commit to weekly volunteer work for two years at a non-profit restorative justice program or government agency.

If Whisler violates any of the conditions of his probation, he could serve up to seven years in prison.

Community Reaction and Reflection

The case has sparked a heated debate on social media about the nature and severity of the punishment. Many users have argued that the sentence is too lenient given the fatal outcome of the assault. These discussions reflect broader concerns about the effectiveness of the criminal justice system in handling such cases.

In the wake of the incident and subsequent sentencing, the Minnesota community and the hockey world at large are left to grapple with the loss of a beloved coach. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the potentially deadly consequences of violent confrontations, and the ongoing societal tensions surrounding public health measures such as social distancing.

