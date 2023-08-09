EducationLegal

California School Board President Terms AG’s Investigation into Parental Rights Policy ‘Blackmail’

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, left, speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., on May 1, 2023. Bonta announced Friday, Aug. 4, an investigation into “potential legal violations” in a local school district’s policy that requires teachers to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender or wants to use a name or pronoun different from what’s on their birth certificate. (Adam Beam / Associated Press)

In a shocking development, Sonja Shaw, the President of the Chino Valley Unified School District, has labelled an investigation by California’s Attorney General as a form of ‘blackmail’. The investigation focuses on the school district’s policy of notifying parents if their children change their gender identity.

A Controversial Policy

The Chino Valley Unified School District, under the helm of Sonja Shaw, recently adopted a policy that mandates the staff to inform parents about any changes to their child’s gender identity. This decision has sparked widespread controversy and attracted the attention of state Attorney General Rob Bonta, who has launched a civil rights investigation into the matter.

‘Blackmail’, claims Shaw

Shaw has termed the AG’s investigation as a ‘ploy’ to ‘blackmail’ her school district and others. She argues that such a probe is an unnecessary burden on the staff members, diverting them from their day-to-day responsibilities and costing the district money that could be better utilized for students.

The Impact on Education

Shaw claims the investigation is frivolous, with no standing, and a task that ‘no one wants to do.’ It involves meticulous work that curbs staff from fulfilling their regular duties. The additional legal involvement also implies that the district’s funds, which could have been used for enhancing students’ education, are being squandered.

Parental Rights vs. Civil Rights

While Shaw insists involving parents should be a ‘common sense thing’, AG Bonta’s office released a press statement expressing concerns about the potential trauma, harassment, bullying, and exposure to violence and threats of violence that LGBTQ+ students might face as a result of this policy.

AG Bonta had earlier sent a warning letter to the school district, signalling his intent to ‘vigorously protect students’ civil rights.’

This unfolding saga between the Chino Valley Unified School District and the Attorney General’s office brings to the fore the complex intersection of parental rights, civil rights, and the rights of LGBTQ+ students. It remains to be seen how this situation will resolve and the impact it will have on similar policies across the state and the country.

AI was used in preparation of this article.

