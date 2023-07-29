Elderly North Carolina Couple Robbed of $156,000 in Cryptocurrency in Home Invasion

Photo Source: Cometaspa.com

In a shocking turn of events, an elderly couple from North Carolina was terrorized and robbed of $156,000 in cryptocurrency by armed men posing as construction workers who held them, hostage, in their own home. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of cryptocurrency assets and the vulnerability of elderly citizens.

Home Invasion Turned Crypto Heist

On the morning of April 12, Elmer Ruben Castro and Remy Ra St. Felix arrived at the couple’s Durham home under the pretense of checking pipes for damage. Dressed in reflective vests and khaki pants, the men initially walked around the property and returned to force their entry into the home. The couple, both 76, were restrained, threatened, and robbed.

According to a federal criminal complaint unsealed on Thursday, the third man, Jarod Gabriel Seemungal, was responsible for identifying the victims. The complaint alleges that the criminals had surveilled the house for three days before the invasion and had traveled from Florida to North Carolina to execute the crime.

Cryptocurrency Theft: A Rising Concern

The criminals forced the husband to log in to his Coinbase cryptocurrency account, and with instructions from Seemungal over the phone, transferred $156,853 in three transactions. A fourth transaction was flagged and denied by Coinbase. The incident has raised questions about the security of cryptocurrency accounts and how they can be safeguarded against such attacks.

Elderly Couple’s Harrowing Ordeal

The husband was threatened with violence, including mutilation and death, and the wife was threatened with assault. The men also smashed the couple’s computer and phones before leaving them tied up and confined in their bathroom. The couple managed to reach a neighbor’s house for help and were later taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Case Developments and Legal Proceedings

Federal prosecutors have charged Seemungal and St. Felix with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. Arrest warrants were issued for the two men on Thursday, but attorney information was not available for either man. A criminal complaint for Castro was not listed.

The case is currently under investigation, with phone records showing the three men planning the robbery. The criminals also possessed personal information about the husband, including a picture of his driver’s license and license plate number.

Follow-Up and Safety Precautions

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of personal safety, particularly for the elderly, and the security of digital assets. With the rise in cryptocurrency value and popularity, it’s crucial to have robust security measures in place.

Public awareness campaigns and community policing can help prevent such incidents. Moreover, cryptocurrency holders should take extra precautions to protect their digital assets, such as implementing two-factor authentication, regularly updating passwords, and being cautious of sharing personal information.

As this case unfolds, it’s clear that the intersection of cryptocurrency and crime is a growing area of concern that law enforcement and the judicial system will need to address.