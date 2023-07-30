Federal Judge Dismisses Donald Trump’s Defamation Lawsuit against CNN over ‘the Big Lie’

Defamation Claims Over ‘The Big Lie’ Label Deemed Unsubstantiated

Photo Source: Sky News

In a noteworthy legal development, a federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by former President Donald Trump against CNN, a leading news network. Trump’s suit alleged that the network’s references to his post-election efforts as “the Big Lie” were equivalent to comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

CNN’s ‘Big Lie’ Label at the Heart of Controversy

Trump initiated the legal action last October in South Florida, seeking punitive damages of $475 million. He claimed that the network’s references had caused harm to his reputation and political career. The former president is currently a candidate for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, marking his third run for the presidency.

However, U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, who was appointed by Trump himself, dismissed the defamation claims because they were opinions rather than factual statements. The judge further concluded that it was implausible for viewers to connect Trump’s post-election actions with Nazi propaganda or Hitler’s authoritarian regime based on the phrase “the Big Lie”.

Trump’s Legal Team and CNN Decline to Comment

Requests for comments sent to Trump’s legal team in South Florida and Washington were not immediately answered. CNN also declined to comment on the matter on Sunday.

Implications for Future Legal Battles

Legal experts suggest that this dismissal could set a precedent for future defamation cases in political contexts. The ruling reaffirms the principle that public figures must meet a high bar to prove defamation. The decision also underscores the importance of distinguishing between factual statements and opinions, particularly in the realm of political discourse.

Public Reaction and Political Ramifications

The dismissal has elicited a flurry of reactions from both Trump supporters and critics on social media.

As the 2024 Presidential Election nears, the outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for Trump’s campaign strategy and public image.

Conclusion

In a climate where political discourse is increasingly contentious, the dismissal of Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN serves as a significant moment in the ongoing debate about the boundary between free speech and defamation.