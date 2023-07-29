BusinessLegal

Delta Airlines Faces $2 Million Lawsuit Over In-Flight Sexual Assault Incident

By The Published Reporter Staff Share with new partner:   Share
1,202
Photo Source: Robert Alexander | Credit: Getty Images

Delta Airlines, a major U.S. airline, is facing a $2 million lawsuit following an incident where a heavily intoxicated passenger sexually harassed a 16-year-old minor and her mother during a nine-hour flight. The lawsuit alleges that Delta’s flight attendants negligently served the man at least 11 alcoholic beverages, ignoring pleas for help from the victims.

The Incident

The incident took place on a flight departing from JFK Airport, bound for Athens, Greece. The noticeably drunk man was served 10 vodka drinks and a glass of wine by Delta flight attendants. As the man’s inebriation increased, he started behaving aggressively towards a 16-year-old girl and her mother, escalating to inappropriate touching.

Delta’s Response

Despite the women’s pleas for help, the flight attendants allegedly dismissed their concerns. The man was allowed to exit the plane upon arrival in Athens without local authorities or U.S. law enforcement being alerted about the assault. The victims, now seeking $2 million in damages, accuse Delta of gross negligence.

Delta’s Statement

In response to the lawsuit, Delta stated that they have a “zero tolerance policy for customers who engage in inappropriate or unlawful behaviour.” However, they did not provide specific comments on the pending litigation.

Conclusion

This incident puts a spotlight on the airline industry’s responsibility to ensure passenger safety and the potential consequences of negligence. As the lawsuit progresses, it will be crucial to watch how Delta responds and what measures they implement to prevent such incidents in the future.

The Published Reporter Staff

The Published Reporter is dedicated to provide the most reliable and trustworthy news to all our readers.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to The Published Reporter Staff (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author