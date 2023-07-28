Joe Biden Finally Acknowledges His Granddaughter, Which He Refused for Years

Hunter and Joe Biden. (Getty Images)

President Biden is making his first public statement about his granddaughter Navy Joan Roberts, the daughter of his estranged son Hunter Biden, whom he had previously refused to acknowledge.

“Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” Biden said in a statement to People on Friday.

“This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter,” he added. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

More Updates Will be Here Soon