Pedophile Ex-CNN Producer John Griffin Gets 19 Years in Prison for Luring, Abusing Child

BURLINGTON, VT – Pedophile and former CNN producer John Griffin was sentenced to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty in December on charges that he lured a 9-year-old girl to his Vermont ski home, where he sexually abused her.

It was also mandated that, after serving his sentence, the disgraced Griffin will also have to undergo an additional 15 years of supervised release, as stated at a hearing at a U.S. District Court in Vermont on Tuesday.

Testifying via video conference, Griffin’s young victim – identified only as “Jane Doe” to protect her identity – told her abuser that “I’ll never trust anyone again” and “You make me sad and angry.”

Griffin, 45 and a father of three, was arrested on December 13, 2021 at his main address in Connecticut on allegations that he utilized instant messaging applications to correspond with individuals who were purported to be the parents or guardians of underage girls.

Griffin, court documents say, attempted to groom the daughters of these individuals for eventual sexual liaisons by telling their guardians that they should allow him to “train their minor daughters to be sexually subservient.”

According to prosecutors, Griffin met up with a 9-year-old girl and engaged in sexual activity with her after paying the minor’s mother to fly her from Nevada to Boston; upon their arrival, officials say, Griffin drove them to a residence in Ludlow, Vermont for “training.”

Griffin was initially charged “with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity.” However, as part of the plea agreement, two of those charges were dropped.

The victim’s mother, Heather Carriker, has been charged with child abuse and child sexual assault.

Griffin, who had worked at CNN for eight years, was a producer for the now-defunct morning program “New Day.” CNN fired him shortly after his arrest.