Suspect Wanted for Fraudulent Use of Stolen Credit Card in Boca Raton Home Depot

BOCA RATON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspects they say is wanted for fraudulent use of a stolen credit card in Boca Raton in April.

According to authorities, an unknown suspect entered a local Home Depot and used a stolen credit card to make a purchase of over $ 2000. This incident occurred on April 5, 2023 at 12:00 pm. The Home Depot is located in the 9800 block of Glades Road, Boca Raton.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.