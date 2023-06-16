Suspect Wanted for Fraudulent Use of Stolen Credit Card in Boca Raton Home Depot – The Published Reporter®
Suspect Wanted for Fraudulent Use of Stolen Credit Card in Boca Raton Home Depot

BOCA RATON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspects they say is wanted for fraudulent use of a stolen credit card in Boca Raton in April.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

