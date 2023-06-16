Biden Calls a Reporter’s Question “Dumb” After Asked About Alleged $5 Million Bribery Scandal

When asked about an allegation from the press that Biden accepted millions in bribe money, he laughed, then responded with obvious scorn: “Why do you ask such a dumb question?”

WASHINGTON D.C. – Joe Biden called a question “dumb” that a reporter asked him this week about the alleged $5 million bribery scandal that the U.S. President is alleged to have been involved in during his time serving as Vice President in the Obama Administration.

A confidential FBI whistleblower reportedly told the federal law enforcement agency that Biden and his son, Hunter, were allegedly paid by an executive at Ukrainian gas company Burisma as much as $5 million each in bribery money.

During a press conference on Thursday, New York Post reporter Steven Nelson asked about the alleged nickname that was utilized when referring to Biden by the whistleblower.

“Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the ‘Big Guy,’ President Biden?” Nelson asked. “Why is that term continuously applied?”

Biden laughed, then responded with obvious scorn: “Why do you ask such a dumb question?”

The allegation that Biden accepted millions in bribe money is documented in an FBI FD-1023 form created after they interviewed the whistleblower in June 2020; The Bureau noted in internal documents that the confidential source had been “consistently reviewed by the FBI” and was considered to be “highly credible.”

Although the whistleblower’s identity has continued to be concealed, it has been confirmed that they are a businessman who had multiple dealings with the Burisma executive who allegedly bribed the Bidens during the Obama Administration. The executive had reportedly requested to speak with the whistleblower at the time for advice on how to obtain the U.S. oil rights because Hunter Biden – who was on the company’s board at the time – was “dumb” and couldn’t be counted on for guidance.

The executive had paid the Bidens $5 million each, according to the whistleblower, because Burisma was being investigated by Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin, which was hindering the company’s attempts to break in to the U.S. market.