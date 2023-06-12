Protestors Holding Nazi Flags, Signs with Racial and Homophobic Slurs Outside Disney World; DeSantis Campaign Signs Also Present

In addition to the controversial flags depicting fascist imagery and signs containing “the n-word and homophobic slurs,” according to witnesses, some of the reportedly two dozen protesters were also holding signs featuring the face of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with one holding a banner promoting his ongoing presidential campaign.

ORLANDO, FL – On Saturday, protesters were seen gathered outside the entrance of Orlando, Florida’s Walt Disney World amusement park waving Nazi swastika flags and signs with racial and homophobic slurs, with video of the shocking incident being posted on social media by a state legislator.

Florida House of Representatives member Anna Eskamani posted clips of Saturday’s protest, calling the incident “absolutely disgusting.”

Protesters with Nazi flags seen outside Disney World: ‘Absolutely disgusting’ https://t.co/BhTtJFrF5e pic.twitter.com/vcGdVjAsM9 — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2023

Currently, it is unknown what organization they represent, or what exactly they were protesting; however, given the fact that May is Pride Month and that Disney World is a major destination for LGBTQ visitors, it is possible that could be the motivation for the protesters.

In addition, DeSantis – who recently announced his bid for the White House in 2024 – has been embroiled in a very public feud with Disney, which could also be providing the fuel behind Saturday’s protests.

Media outlets have sent requests to both DeSantis and Disney World for comment, but as of press time there has been no response.