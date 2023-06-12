LocalPoliticsSociety

Protestors Holding Nazi Flags, Signs with Racial and Homophobic Slurs Outside Disney World; DeSantis Campaign Signs Also Present

By Christopher Boyle Share with new partner:   Share
112
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Protestors Holding Nazi Flags
In addition to the controversial flags depicting fascist imagery and signs containing “the n-word and homophobic slurs,” according to witnesses, some of the reportedly two dozen protesters were also holding signs featuring the face of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with one holding a banner promoting his ongoing presidential campaign. 

ORLANDO, FL – On Saturday, protesters were seen gathered outside the entrance of Orlando, Florida’s Walt Disney World amusement park waving Nazi swastika flags and signs with racial and homophobic slurs, with video of the shocking incident being posted on social media by a state legislator. 

Florida House of Representatives member Anna Eskamani posted clips of Saturday’s protest, calling the incident “absolutely disgusting.” 

In addition to the controversial flags depicting fascist imagery and signs containing “the n-word and homophobic slurs,” according to witnesses, some of the reportedly two dozen protesters were also holding signs featuring the face of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with one holding a banner promoting his ongoing presidential campaign. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Currently, it is unknown what organization they represent, or what exactly they were protesting; however, given the fact that May is Pride Month and that Disney World is a major destination for LGBTQ visitors, it is possible that could be the motivation for the protesters. 

In addition, DeSantis – who recently announced his bid for the White House in 2024 – has been embroiled in a very public feud with Disney, which could also be providing the fuel behind Saturday’s protests. 

Media outlets have sent requests to both DeSantis and Disney World for comment, but as of press time there has been no response. 

Get great news content like this for your business website. Search engines love sites with frequently updated quality content and reward them with better search rankings. Get High Quality Content Updates for your site.
Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage