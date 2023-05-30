Cross Regions Group Announces Groundbreaking of Jacksonville University’s Newest Location At The Fountains At St. Johns

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Cross Regions Group announces the groundbreaking for the building that will become Jacksonville University’s newest location at The Fountains at St. Johns. From left: Edmundo Gonzalez, Cross Regions Group; Mike Cox, Dana B. Kenyon; Doug Smith, Cross Regions Group; Wally Barrs, SouthState Bank; David Ergisi, Cross Regions Group; Dr. Christine Sapienza, Jacksonville University; Joe Bajalia, Dana B. Kenyon; and Chris Chapman, Dana B. Kenyon.

ST. JOHNS, FL – Cross Regions Group, a multifaceted company specializing in commercial real estate services, proudly announces the groundbreaking for the building that will become Jacksonville University’s newest location at The Fountains at St. Johns in St. Johns County.

The Fountains at St. Johns will be Jacksonville University’s first learning site in St. Johns County and its second location beyond the Jacksonville area. The first floor of the two-story, 12,000-square-foot building will be used as an educational facility for Jacksonville University’s esteemed healthcare sciences programs.

“Jacksonville University is thrilled to continue expanding our regional footprint by bringing our in-demand healthcare sciences programs to a new learning site at The Fountains development in St. Johns County,” said Dr. Christine Sapienza, Executive Vice President of Partnership and Development, Jacksonville University. “We are particularly excited to explore and develop unique learning opportunities at this strategically located site, which sits right in the heart of a rapidly-growing area and next door to the outstanding Ascension St. Vincent’s Health Center – St. Johns.”

Jacksonville University’s Brooks Rehabilitation College of Healthcare Sciences is the region’s premier provider of healthcare science and applied health science education, offering immersive, hands-on learning experiences from highly qualified faculty and staff, and through hundreds of industry partnerships. To address the growing gap in primary care services and dire workforce shortages across critical healthcare disciplines, Brooks Rehabilitation College is committed to preparing healthcare professionals for careers defined by excellence in practice, community service, and lifelong professional development.

Construction on the new facility will begin in May 2023, with completion anticipated in Summer 2024.

Cross Regions Group’s The Fountains at St. Johns is a mixed-use medical and retail development that includes Ascension St. Vincent’s Health Center – St. Johns. In process or under construction are a 160-room Home 2 Suites by Hilton hotel, 174 upscale apartments with 30,000 square feet of retail on first floor, 276 apartments from Madison Capital, a 13,000-square-foot facility for Chappell Schools, and a Town Square with 35,000 square feet of retail and restaurants. Future plans include an assisted living facility and wellness center. The development is located on nearly 100 acres at the northeast intersection of County Road 210 West and Interstate 95 in Northern St. Johns County.

“Jacksonville has become a globally recognized healthcare hub and Jacksonville University is advancing its position and expanding its reach as a leader in cutting-edge healthcare education,” said Cross Regions Group President and CEO David Ergisi. “Our vision is to provide an ideal site in a convenient location, and we are honored to have Jacksonville University coming soon to The Fountains at St. Johns.”

Cross Regions Group also is developing Duval Station, a medical and retail center in North Jacksonville, and Tyler Plaza West and Coastal Callahan, medical and retail centers in Nassau County. For more information, visit www.crossregions.com.

About Cross Regions Group

Cross Regions Group is a multifaceted company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. The company specializes in commercial real estate services. Cross Regions’ areas of expertise include Commercial Real Estate and Development, Construction, Property Management, Leasing, Tenant Representation, Brokerage, Acquisitions, and Advisory Services. Cross Regions’ culture is distinguished by professionalism, and its business partners and clients can expect responsiveness and integrity on every transaction. The company delivers best-in-class services and results, and can fulfill numerous business requirements and needs.

Visit www.crossregions.com for more information.

Cross Regions Group is proud to support the Cross Regions Disaster Relief Fund, Inc., a non-profit organization, which provides financial assistance to aid disaster relief and support rebuilding efforts in response to the devastating earthquakes in Turkey in February 2023. The company has applied for 501(c)(3) status for Cross Regions Disaster Relief Fund.

For more information, visit www.crossregionsrelief.com.

About Jacksonville University

As northeast Florida’s premier private institution of higher education, Jacksonville University is consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South. Founded in 1934, the University offers more than 100 majors, minors, and programs, including in-demand degrees in Nursing, Business, Marine Science, Engineering, Finance, and Psychology, as well as those in the highly specialized fields of Aviation, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Film, Animation, and Healthcare Administration. Jacksonville University’s expanding regional footprint includes a 235-acre riverfront campus in Jacksonville’s historic Arlington neighborhood, a downtown Jacksonville location, a Healthcare Simulation Center in Jacksonville, and a learning site in Palm Coast.