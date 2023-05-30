Child Actor Tells Bizarre Tale of Hollywood Snuff-Like Film, Chanting with Hoods and Robes; Corruption, and Illuminati

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Ricky Schroder at the 9th Annual John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit on March 11, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. File photo: Joe Seer, Shutter Stock, licensed.

COLORADO – Former child star Ricky Schroder, best known for the hit 1980’s television sitcom “Silver Spoons,” has claimed in a bizarre Instagram post that, as a child in Hollywood years ago, he purportedly had witnessed a occult ritual that involved blood, mutilation, sex, and ultimately, murder.

In the Instagram post, Schroder, 53, can be seen standing in the middle of an empty field relaying a story to his viewers about his favorite uncle who had fought in Germany during World War 2. From there, he segued into a recounting of an incident he claimed happened to him as a child – he didn’t specify his exact age – while he was attending a Hollywood party.

Schroder said he was hanging out with “the older guys,” and at one point one of them inserted a VHS tape into a player, contents of which he said were extremely disturbing.

Describing what it appeared to be some sort of occult ceremony, Schroeder noted that the video depicted a room with a male body surrounded by individuals wearing hoods and robes.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“They had some sort of ritual where they took out a knife and cut him down the side. They took out parts of him, and blood started flowing and they were chanting,” he said. “There was women there, and they took off their clothes, and then they took the blood and they smeared it on their bodies and started to be sexual with each other. It was quite disturbing to see.”

Schroder claimed that he was then given the VHS tape to keep; he later showed it to someone that he said he trusted that told him to “never watch that again” and to give it back to whoever gave it to him.

“So I did that. But I was always confused about why they didn’t ask where it came from,” he said. “And so, I believe that I met some of the cult members when I was younger, and they could be the Illuminati, or tied to them.”

Schroder then stated that “If you type in Illuminati backwards, it’ll actually take you to the NSA — National Security Agency.”

The former child actor then went on to allege that the authorities have never brought this supposed cult to justice because they had either been corrupted or blackmailed by them; he went on to claim that the Illuminati – a supposed clandestine secret society that is said to “control the world” from behind the scenes – has infiltrated all aspects of society, including Hollywood, environmental activism, industry and politics.

“I have no fear of them. I only fear Jesus,” Schroder said. “I share this with the hope that those mid-level people that are investigating at the FBI and the CIA will understand that their superiors…will never give us justice because of the level of blackmail involved.”

“All right, that’s off my chest. That feels better. Now y’all know,” he said as the bizarre video concluded. “God bless America, and God bless those that are trying to defeat this cult.”