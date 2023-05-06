CrimeLocalSociety

Punta Gorda Man Found Harboring Dead Corpse of Woman In Her 50’s After Evasive Behavior, Foul Smell Foound During Well-Being Check

41
Justin D. Carver
PUNTA GORDA, FL – A Major Crimes death investigation is underway on Turbak Drive in Punta Gorda after the body of a woman in her 50’s was found decomposing in the residence.

According to authorities, on May 5th, 2023, just before 5 pm, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence within the 29000 block of Turbak Drive in reference to a well-being check. After knocking multiple times with no response, deputies investigated the perimeter, and noticed a foul odor emitting from the residence. 36 year-old Justin D. Carver eventually stepped outside, immediately locking the door behind him. Deputies noticed Carver’s evasive behavior and began to question him about the well-being of the victim.

Once inside the home, deputies were able to locate the victim in a stage of decomposition on the floor of one of the bedrooms. Carver was arrested and charged with Failing to Report a Death to Medical Examiner and Resisting Officer Without Violence.

“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office takes incidents of this nature seriously and is committed to ensuring that justice is served. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time,”

– Sheriff Bill Prummell
Justin D. Carver is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy will be conducted shortly and any additional updates will be released as the investigations allows.

Joe Mcdermott

