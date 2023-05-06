Op-Ed: ‘Misgendering’ Is A Term & Tactic Fabricated By Militant LGBTQ Cult Movement To Brainwash Society – And It Is Working

Dylan Mulvaney, the trans poster person of the modern-day cult movement to nefariously brainwash impressionable, ignorant, clueless, or mentally unstable individuals, surmises that misgendering should be illegal. Image credit: Google screenshot of actual Misgendering.

“There is no swifter route to the corruption of thought than through the corruption of language.” –George Orwell

PORTSMOUTH, OH – In 2018, I wrote an op-ed column for my local newspaper by criticizing the response of a Christian professor of philosophy at Shawnee University who refused to refer to a trans student as a woman. Nicholas Meriwether stated he would call the biological male student by his last name and would not use “Ms.” or “Mr.” when referring to the trans student. However, the trans student disagreed and cried foul. Meriwether filed a First Amendment lawsuit against the university for pressuring him to kowtow to wokeness.

Read a 2021 detailed article about Meriwether’s case by Inside Higher Education HERE.

I was wrong to criticize Meriwether. Since then, my eyes have been opened to the cancel culture cult of pseudo-science gender ideology and the bigger picture of an offshoot of society that desires to ‘change’ biology by changing the language – and by prescribing harmful hormone drugs and removing healthy breasts, uteruses, and genitals (aka sterilization and castration) of minors and adults.

“We have now sunk to a depth at which restatement of the obvious is the first duty of intelligent men.” –George Orwell

My commentary was penned before I jumped off the deceptive Democrat fence and landed on the side of the rational Republican party. Moreover, therapists are empathic and compassionate individuals – but regardless truth must prevail. And truly loving humanity means the telling of unpopular realities and facts. I will not support nor promote a fairy tale fallacy that denies the two sexes of male and female. Nor will I join la-la-land by supporting a bazillion different make-believe genders.

The ‘Misgendering’ Absurdity

In 2021, the Linguistic Society of America (LSA) came out with a “statement against linguistic misgendering.” Their statement was based on “extensive research, lived experiences, and professional knowledge of members” of the LSA’s Committee for LGBTQ+ Linguistics [COZIL].

Excuse me, but asking a group of squirrels to study whether they should eat nuts is biased to say the least. This is me cringing and snickering at the same time. More pseudo-science, or in other words, more malarkey.

The pronoun police and misgendering squad are hellbent on making the refusal of using asinine rhetoric a crime. Welcome to the trans cult Gestapo in the USA.

The Dylan Mulvaney Effect

“He wears a mask, and his face grows to fit it.” –George Orwell

Dylan Mulvaney, the trans poster person of the modern-day cult movement to nefariously brainwash impressionable, ignorant, clueless, or mentally unstable individuals, surmises that misgendering should be illegal.

In the October 2022 video, which is currently being shared on Twitter, Mulvaney took aim at unidentified conservative journalists who have constantly referred to her as a “man” in their media coverage. “Like, the articles written about me using ‘he’ pronouns and calling me a man over and over again, I feel like that should be illegal. I don’t know, that’s just bad journalism.”

Dictators Behind the Shower Curtain

Despots and dictators know how to capture and control the mainstream media and turn them into a malevolent mouthpiece for mayhem with the end goal being socialism to Marxism to transhumanism. And the Joe Biden administration (aka Deep State cabal, Uniparty regime, treasonous Democrats and RINOs) are the leaders of lunacy backed by the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, and the World Health Organization. They plan to storm humanity by using the corporate/legacy mockingbird media to spew unscientific gender ideology via the airwaves and written communication.

The militant LGBTQ activists of the trans cult movement is the Deep State’s weapon of mass destruction to erode free speech and silence the tongues of rational citizens via fearmongering.

Misgendering is a malicious moniker of the cancel culture comrades to shame and blame citizens into submission – a weapon to destroy freedom of speech in our great land of liberty. The trans cult functioning as a well-oiled machine, has planted elected officials across the nation from local municipalities to state capitols. Public libraries and public schools being the battlegrounds as children are indoctrinated with the use of pathetic gendering pronouns. Sadly, many churches have succumbed to the litany of lies.

University Indoctrination

“Some ideas are so stupid that only intellectuals believe them.” –George Orwell

Progressive (aka idiotic liberalism) professors teaching at woke colleges is a recipe for student indoctrination into dangerous falsehoods. Biology deniers make scary educators.

Violent Trans Cult Members

“Those who abjure violence can only do so by others committing violence on their behalf.” –George Orwell

Poisonous propaganda has produced people-pawns that threaten and instigate violent acts upon opponents that dare disagree with their denial of biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics. Hatred begets hatred.

The suspect who killed six people at a Nashville Christian school is the second transgender-identified woman who has attacked a school since 2019.

Breitbart previously reported “On Monday, transgender-identified Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, killed three adults and three children at the Nashville school. In 2019, Alec McKinney was aged 17 when she helped killed one teenager at a school in Colorado while she claimed to be transgender.”

The article continued, “Female mass shooters are very rare, but a 2011 study of 133 women who went through Sweden’s masculinization treatment showed that: female-to-males had higher crime rates than female controls … [and] did not differ from male controls. This indicates … that sex reassignment is coupled to increased crime rate in female-to-males. The same was true regarding violent crime.”

Gender Dysphoria (aka transgenderism) is a mental health disorder, however the LGBTQ cult activists decry hard science as a tool to discredit the tellers of truth. Biology is not bigotry.

Sane and sensible citizens must peacefully refuse to kowtow to the transgender cultists and must refuse to use transgender pronouns. And stand strong when called transphobes, bigots, and haters.

“In a time of universal deceit – telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” –George Orwell