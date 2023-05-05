Broward Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting And Murder Turned Suicide In Dania Beach

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Fire Rescue responded locating three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced deceased on scene, and paramedics transported the third individual to a nearby hospital.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a late-night shooting in Dania Beach that left a child dead, an adult male with gunshot wounds and the suspected shooter dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to detectives, at approximately 11:14 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a shooting inside a business at 800 Stirling Road in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Fire Rescue responded. On scene, deputies located three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Two individuals were pronounced deceased on scene, and paramedics transported the third individual to a nearby hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Homicide and Crime Scene units also responded to the scene.

According to Broward detectives and witnesses, the preliminary investigation reveals that an adult male fired shots and struck another adult male, who was inside a vehicle, in the parking lot of the 7-11. The adult male gunman then entered the business and fired shots at a 12-year-old male, killing him. The adult male gunman then fatally shot himself.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and, at this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BSO Homicide Unit Detective Stephen Hegedus at 954-321-4221 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.