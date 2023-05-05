CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Homicide Detectives Investigate Shooting And Murder Turned Suicide In Dania Beach

By Joe Mcdermott Share with new partner:   Share
26
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Dania Beach
Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Fire Rescue responded locating three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Two were pronounced deceased on scene, and paramedics transported the third individual to a nearby hospital.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a late-night shooting in Dania Beach that left a child dead, an adult male with gunshot wounds and the suspected shooter dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

According to detectives, at approximately 11:14 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a shooting inside a business at 800 Stirling Road in Dania Beach. Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Fire Rescue responded. On scene, deputies located three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Two individuals were pronounced deceased on scene, and paramedics transported the third individual to a nearby hospital. Broward Sheriff’s Homicide and Crime Scene units also responded to the scene.

According to Broward detectives and witnesses, the preliminary investigation reveals that an adult male fired shots and struck another adult male, who was inside a vehicle, in the parking lot of the 7-11. The adult male gunman then entered the business and fired shots at a 12-year-old male, killing him. The adult male gunman then fatally shot himself. 

The investigation is active and ongoing, and, at this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact BSO Homicide Unit Detective Stephen Hegedus at 954-321-4221 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

Get great content like this for your business website. Search engines love great sites with frequently updated information and reward them with better search rankings. Get High Quality Blog Updates
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® is for sale (website, domain name, social media accounts). Serious offers can be made through: TLD Brokerage