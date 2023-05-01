BusinessLocalSociety

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Drives Away with $77,000 Donation During the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show

(L to R): Marc Riley, National Sales Director of Rick Case Automotive Group, and Debra Koebel, President of the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association present Matt Organ, Co-Chairman of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (far right), with a check for $77,000 from the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show as children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County look on.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Marc Riley, National Sales Director of Rick Case Automotive Group, and Debra Koebel, President of the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association (SFADA), recently presented Matt Organ, Co-Chairman of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, with a $77,000 donation from the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show, which was raised through ticket sales during last year’s show.

In addition to participating in the check presentation, children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County attended the 2023 Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show and were treated to a special tour of the show floor, where they got to sit behind the wheel of some of the latest car models on display. 

Marc Riley, National Sales Director of Rick Case Automotive Group, helps kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County take a seat in one of the cars on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show.

It was Rick Case who launched the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show in 1991 as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County. Since then, the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show, in partnership with the SFADA, has helped to raise more than $5 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. It is one of the organization’s leading annual fundraising events. 

“The kids just loved coming to the show where they got to see cars, trucks and motorcycles from around the world,” said Rita Case, Chairperson of the 31st Annual Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show and President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group. “Our dealers association is proud to have the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward as the beneficiary of the show every year. With this donation, we can truly make a difference in the lives of these children and teens through the outstanding programs at the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.” 

Founded in 1965, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County currently serves an estimated 13,000 children each year, making it one of the largest groups of its kind in the nation, with 13 clubs that provide a daily positive alternative to the streets for children in the community.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County members enjoyed checking out cars at the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show
Check was presented by Rick Case Automotive Group and South Florida Automobile Dealers Association
Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County members enjoy the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show.

About The Rick Case Automotive Group 
Founded in 1962, the Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America, offering Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Ioniq, Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Honda Motorcycles and E-Z-Go golf carts. Celebrating more than 60 years in business, the Rick Case Automotive Group has 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia. Those dealerships are known for holding national sales records, consistently ranking among the top performers in markets they serve. Rick Case Automotive Group is headquartered at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, Florida. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com 

About The Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show
Before the Broward County Convention Center opened in 1990, the late auto dealer Rick Case got the rights to put on the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show at the center as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County. As the show gained popularity, increasing in size each year, Rick Case realized that he needed help producing the show. Encouraging other auto dealers in the South Florida community to participate, Rick Case was able to secure the full support of the South Florida Automobile Dealers Association (SFADA), which is comprised of nearly 200 new car dealers in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. For more information on the Fort Lauderdale International Auto Show, visit www.ftlauderdaleautoshow.com.

