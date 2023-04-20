Tips Needed In Unsolved Murder of Bonita Mom

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

BONITA SPRINGS, FL – Tomorrow, April 21st, will mark five years since a Bonita Springs mother was murdered while shielding her four year old son from gunfire, and Crime Stoppers is hopeful that anonymous tips about this heinous act of violence will finally lead to an arrest.

Destiney Bocanegra was standing outside a home near Matheson Avenue and Goodwin Street with her son and boyfriend when an unknown assailant drove by and shot in their direction. Destiney, who was pregnant with her second child, dove in front of her son to protect him, and ended up being fatally shot in the process. Her boyfriend was also shot and sustained critical injuries, however survived the attack.

In the five years since the murder, detectives with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have investigated every tip that’s come in, however her case is still unsolved and her killer is still at large.

“We are very confident that there are people in our community, particularly in Bonita Springs, who know more than they’ve shared about Destiney’s case,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Manager. “Five years has passed and we don’t want Destiney’s family to have to endure one more year without answers or justice. It’s never too late to step up and do the right thing for her family, and especially for her son Mikey.”

Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers 24/7 by calling 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or by submitting a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips app. All callers will remain anonymous and we’ll pay a cash reward of $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest. An anonymous donor is also offering an additional $17,000 in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward.