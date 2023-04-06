Night In The Vineyard, Presented By Constellation Furyk & Friends At Sonapa Grille, Raises Over $200,000 For The Monique Burr Foundation

The Monique Burr Foundation for Children’s annual charity fundraiser, A Night in the Vineyard, presented by Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS at SoNapa Grille, raised $200,000 for the Foundation.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Monique Burr Foundation for Children’s (MBF) annual signature fundraising event, A Night in the Vineyard, presented by Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS at SoNapa Grille, raised more than $200,000 for the Foundation. All proceeds from A Night in the Vineyard will support MBF Prevention Education Programs – personal safety curriculum that educate and empower youth, and the adults in their lives, with strategies to recognize, prevent, and respond to all forms of child abuse, bullying, exploitation, and other types of child victimization.

“We appreciate everyone who attended and supported A Night at the Vineyard, raising much-needed funds to reach more youth around the world and remove obstacles to safe communities,” said Tanya Ramos-Puig, MBF Chief Executive Officer. “We are thankful to all of our supporters for championing MBF’s mission to keep youth safe. MBF Programs are making a difference in the lives of youth, protecting them from bullying, digital dangers, various forms of abuse, exploitation, and human trafficking through prevention education. We are keeping our most vulnerable citizens safe.”

A Night in the Vineyard guests enjoyed wine tastings, conversations with local and Napa Valley winemakers, gourmet food, access to live and silent auctions, and live musical entertainment by Nashville recording artist Colleen Orender and singer-songwriter Paris Winningham, a finalist from NBC’s The Voice.

Ed Burr, Founder of the Monique Burr Foundation for Children.

“A key pillar of our SoNapa Grille’s culture, since our opening in March 2022, is to give back to the communities that support us,” said Adam Barringer, Founder of SoNapa Grille. “It is humbling to partner with the Monique Burr Foundation to help raise money to keep children safe in Florida and beyond. We look forward to a long tradition of A Night in the Vineyard.”

MBF is grateful for its 2023 A Night in the Vineyard event sponsors, which include Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, 4 Rivers Smokehouse, Blue Stream Fiber, Carlton Construction, Clockwork Marketing Services, Dominion Engineering Group, Dream Finders Homes, Drummond Press, The Fiorentino Group, Foley & Lardner LLP, Francis Ford Coppola Winery, Glisson Family Investments, Go Bright Marketing, GreenPointe Holdings, Hahn Family Wines, iPhotoBooth Jax, K & G Construction Co, Lennar, Lift Up Auction, The Lighthouse Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley, MasterCraft Builder Group, NiteLites, Oceano Wines, Pacific Southern Wine Company, PRI Productions, Republic National Distributing Company, SoNapa Grille, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, Tarpon Cellars, The Tim and Leah Chapman Foundation, TomaHook, Vallencourt Construction, West Coast Wines, and 904 Happy Hour.

Adam Barringer, Founder of SoNapa Grille, and his team

MBF Programs are comprehensive, evidence-based/trauma-informed, and provide youth with universal strategies to keep them safe, including five easy-to-remember Safety Rules. Their programs are proven to be effective, and they are trusted by schools and parents. Since its inception, MBF has reached over 9 million children with its prevention education programs.

To learn more about MBF’s comprehensive, evidence-based prevention programs, visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org.

About the Monique Burr Foundation for Children

The Monique Burr Foundation for Children (MBF) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 by Edward E. Burr in honor of his late wife, Monique Burr, a devoted child advocate. MBF Prevention Education Programs include school-based programs MBF Child Safety Matters® (Grades Pre-K – 5) and MBF Teen Safety Matters® (Grades 6 – 12), and extra-curricular programs MBF Athlete Safety Matters® (Grades K – 12) for youth athletes, and MBF After-School Safety Matters® (Grades K – 8) for after-school and youth-serving organizations. The programs are comprehensive, evidence-based, trauma-informed primary prevention programs that educate and empower children and adults with information and strategies to prevent, recognize, and respond appropriately to abuse, bullying, cyberbullying, digital dangers, exploitation, and human trafficking. MBF Programs have been delivered to millions of children and teens throughout the U.S. and internationally.