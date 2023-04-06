REPREHENSIBLE: 150 Maryland Catholic Priests Molested More Than 600 Children Over 8 Decades, Shocking New Report Says

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The report reveals some parishes, schools, and congregations had multiple abusers living and working among them at the same time. File photo: Wideonet, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BALTIMORE, MD – According to a shocking new report released on Wednesday, over 150 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore allegedly sexually abused more than 600 children – often without any consequences due to alleged church cover-ups – over the course of an 80-year span of time.

The purported actions of the Archdiocese of Baltimore – the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the United States – were lambasted in the report, which reveals that some parishes, schools, and congregations actually had multiple abusers living and working among them at the same time.

For example, St. Mark Parish and Catonsville had 11 alleged child molesters among its clergy between 1964 and 2004; one deacon among that number admitted to sexually abusing over 100 children during his time there, while a priest was permitted to pretend to have hepatitis and attend “fake” treatments for the malady in order to avoid allegations that he had abused children as well.

The report is the result of an investigation conducted by the Maryland Attorney General’s office over the course of several years, which concluded that the 600 children who were alleged victims of sexual abuse at the Church’s hands was most likely a very conservative number, with the real number of victims likely being much higher.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“The staggering pervasiveness of the abuse itself underscores the culpability of the Church hierarchy,” the report said. “The sheer number of abusers and victims, the depravity of the abusers’ conduct, and the frequency with which known abusers were given the opportunity to continue preying upon children are astonishing.”

The Catholic Church has been rocked by multiple scandals over the years involving members of their clergy allegedly molesting large numbers of innocent children, as well as the subsequent attempts by the Church’s upper hierarchy to cover up such heinous activity.

Baltimore Archbishop William Lori released a statement in reaction to the report, apologizing to the victims and pledging that there will be no attempts to hide the crimes that occurred.