Miami Woman Arrested for Operating Unlicensed Post-Cosmetic Surgery Recovery Home-Assisted Living Facility

According to investigators, 38 year-old Sanchez, of Miami, was charged with operating an assisted living facility without a license as well as hazardous waste violations.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Medical Crimes Unit, arrested a woman for operating an unlicensed post-cosmetic surgery home-assisted living facility.

According to investigators, they received a tip that a post-surgery patient may be held against her will at a residence located at 7771 NW 7 Street. Investigators from the Human Trafficking and Medical Crimes Units responded and discovered a fully operational unlicensed recovery home-assisted living facility. They made contact with Maidelys Sanchez who granted consent to enter the residence. Once investigators entered, they observed eight women in different stages of post-operative recovery. Three employees were also interviewed and they stated that they were paid in cash by Maidelys Sanchez.

38 year-old Sanchez, of Miami, was placed under arrest and charged with operating an assisted living facility without a license as well as hazardous waste violations. Investigators from the Illegal Dumping Unit were summoned to dispose of all bio-hazard waste including plastic bags contaminated with human fecal matter, blood, and urine.