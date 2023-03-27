Report of Naked Woman Climbing Tree In West Palm Beach Area Leads Detectives To Dead Body – The Published Reporter®
CrimeLocalSociety

Report of Naked Woman Climbing Tree In West Palm Beach Area Leads Detectives To Dead Body

By Joe Mcdermott Share with new partner:   Share
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Upon arrival deputies were advised the female was running through the neighborhood.
According to authorities, Latoya Sheree Williams, 34, of West Palm Beach, is being held on suspicion of premeditated first degreee murder.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 9:15 AM, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious person complaint involving a naked female climbing a tree in the area of Magnolia Drive, in unincorporated West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies were advised the female was running through the neighborhood. A perimeter was immediately established and the female was located and detained. Further investigation led deputies back to a residence in the 1500 block of Magnolia Drive, in the area of unincorporated West Palm Beach, where a woman was found deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the suspicious incident. Detectives believe the detained female, later identified as 34 year-old Latoya Sheree Williams, of West Palm Beach, was involved in the homicide of the deceased woman. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and clearance.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

The motive of the homicide is unknown at this time and police say the investigation is active and ongoing. As of publication, Williams is being held without bail.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Orlando Senator Victor Torres Says He Opposes SB 254…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Heterosexual Men Bashed for Not Dating Trans Women…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Woke Singer Shania Twain Gushes Over Drag Queens and…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,335
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®