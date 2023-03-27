Report of Naked Woman Climbing Tree In West Palm Beach Area Leads Detectives To Dead Body

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 9:15 AM, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious person complaint involving a naked female climbing a tree in the area of Magnolia Drive, in unincorporated West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies were advised the female was running through the neighborhood. A perimeter was immediately established and the female was located and detained. Further investigation led deputies back to a residence in the 1500 block of Magnolia Drive, in the area of unincorporated West Palm Beach, where a woman was found deceased.
Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the suspicious incident. Detectives believe the detained female, later identified as 34 year-old Latoya Sheree Williams, of West Palm Beach, was involved in the homicide of the deceased woman. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and clearance.
The motive of the homicide is unknown at this time and police say the investigation is active and ongoing. As of publication, Williams is being held without bail.
FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL