Report of Naked Woman Climbing Tree In West Palm Beach Area Leads Detectives To Dead Body

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Latoya Sheree Williams, 34, of West Palm Beach, is being held on suspicion of premeditated first degreee murder.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 9:15 AM, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious person complaint involving a naked female climbing a tree in the area of Magnolia Drive, in unincorporated West Palm Beach. Upon arrival deputies were advised the female was running through the neighborhood. A perimeter was immediately established and the female was located and detained. Further investigation led deputies back to a residence in the 1500 block of Magnolia Drive, in the area of unincorporated West Palm Beach, where a woman was found deceased.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the suspicious incident. Detectives believe the detained female, later identified as 34 year-old Latoya Sheree Williams, of West Palm Beach, was involved in the homicide of the deceased woman. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment and clearance.

Deputies responded to calls of naked woman climbing tree, only to discover a murder: Authorities



Full story here: https://t.co/WbCt8P5oa8 pic.twitter.com/xVlSeZSYKI — Law & Crime (@lawcrimenews) March 27, 2023 I’m live on @CBS12 This Morning 5-6:30 and 9 a.m. with how deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office found the body of a woman in West Palm Beach after responding to calls about a naked woman climbing a tree.https://t.co/4IuoR9O3dt — Dani Travis (@DaniTravisTV) March 27, 2023

The motive of the homicide is unknown at this time and police say the investigation is active and ongoing. As of publication, Williams is being held without bail.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.

