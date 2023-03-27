Op-Ed: Climate Cultists Circle Back to Cow Assassination to Save the Planet & People – Hokum Hoax

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Unless humans stop eating red meat and dairy products – gloom, doom, kaboom. Photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Once again the climate crisis hoaxers are targeting cows. Why? Because red meat and dairy will bring about the obliteration of all life forms by 2030. This is me sighing, rolling my eyes, and shaking my head. Blah. Blah. Blah.

Inside Climate News, a major media mocking bird for fearmongering of destruction and death unless the climate emergency is fixed immediately, titled their article, “The Paris Agreement Will Fail Without Slashing Methane Emissions From Dairy and Meat, Researchers Say.”

Really? Unless humans stop eating red meat and dairy products – gloom, doom, kaboom.

No steak beside a baked potato. No hamburgers on the grill for summer cookouts. No meatballs in spaghetti. How can that be?

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



No milk, butter, ice cream, cheese, whipped cream, yogurt. No mozzarella melted on a pizza pie – no way and no how. No yummy ice cream alongside of birthday cake. No topping decorating pumpkin pie. Argh.

President Donald Trump pulled the USA out of the costly and ineffective Paris Climate Agreement, but Joe Biden (aka climate hoaxer) returned to the fleecing of the American taxpayer. Prior, the shady Barack Obama administration ended up shipping $1 billion in taxpayer dollars to this fund without authorization from Congress.

“Future Warming From Global Food Consumption,” is the title of a new study discussed in the journal Nature Climate Change – another propaganda publication.

“We aggregated the emissions from each food item into 12 food groups: grains, rice, fruit, vegetables, ruminant meat, non-ruminant meat, seafood, dairy, eggs, oils, beverages and other.”

Drumroll please…

“We found that the consumption of dairy and meat is responsible for more than half of the warming by the year 2030 and through to the year 2100,” the article opined.

I call bull**** on that result of rhetoric.

Global warming is a defunct theory via the truthful climatologists. Yes, 31,000 scientists say there is “no convincing evidence” that humans can or will cause “catastrophic” heating of the atmosphere via global warming or carbon emissions.

Furthermore, the political fiction that humans cause most or all climate change and the claim that the science behind this notion is “settled,” has been dealt a savage blow by the publication of a ‘World Climate Declaration (WCD)’ signed by over 1,100 scientists and professionals. There is no climate emergency, say the authors, who are drawn from across the world and led by the Norwegian physics Nobel Prize laureate Professor Ivar Giaever.

And guess what climate baddie is behind the big beef ban?

“Bill Gates wants you to think eating synthetic beef is a required climate change strategy, but he, along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google and others have a big financial interest in getting you to switch to a diet of 100% synthetic beef,” says Dr. Joseph Mercola. Gates owns 242,000 acres of farmland and is a promoter of Genetically Modified (GMO) foods.

Moreover, greedy Gates is pushing the “artificial meat” agenda along with eating plants and bugs which is part of his fear-mongering tactics because he owns a fake food manufacturing business.

The United Nations waged a war on beef in 2018. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) lamented, “Our use of animals as a food-production technology has brought us to the verge of catastrophe” while naming meat “the world’s most urgent problem.”

Review: Bill Gates is in cahoots with the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Economic Forum (WEF) – the megalomaniacs that desire a totalitarian global government.

Beef

Dr. Shawn Baker, MD, is an outspoken health advocate for the hard science of eating beef. Listen to Baker on YouTube.

According to 2021, data, U.S. beef is a 79-billion-dollar-per-year industry, employing million across our nation’s 700,000 cattle farms. If the global environmentalists (aka climate cult minions) have their way, this major U.S. industry will be wiped out, wreaking more havoc on our economy.

Dairy

As noted in a 2019 article in Health Harvard, dairy is a source of protein and calcium:

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, cheese, and cottage cheese, are good sources of calcium, which helps maintain bone density and reduces the risk of fractures. Adults up to age 50 need 1,000 milligrams (mg) of calcium per day. Women older than 50 and men older than 70 need 1,200 mg. (For comparison, a cup of milk has 250 mg to 350 mg of calcium, depending on the brand and whether it’s whole, low-fat, or nonfat. A typical serving of yogurt has about 187 mg of calcium.) Milk is also fortified with vitamin D, which bones need to maintain bone mass.

There’s no doubt the Great Reset (aka WEF, UN, WHO) thugs will continue to rollout their annual agenda of atrocity to demonize cows and push an unhealthy diet of vegetarianism and insects. And they use the mainstream media mafia to manipulate their malevolent message.

What’s for dinner tonight? Meatloaf and ice cream.