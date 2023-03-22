Suspect Flees After Carjacking, Stabbing Deltona Driver

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, deputies apprehended Emmanuel Johnson, 31 of Daytona Beach after he bailed out of the car and fled to nearby woods. Johnson was arrested and charged with carjacking with a weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – A Deltona man who agreed to drive three men from DeLand to Deltona in exchange for gas money became the victim of an armed carjacking Tuesday night when one passenger stabbed his arm and stole the car.

According to authorities, shortly afterward, the car and suspect were spotted in Daytona Beach where police and deputies ultimately apprehended Emmanuel Johnson, 31 of Daytona Beach after he bailed out of the car and fled to nearby woods.

Earlier Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Winn-Dixie, 2880 Howland Blvd., in Deltona at 8:34 p.m. for a reported armed carjacking.

The victim told deputies he drove the trio from DeLand to the Winn-Dixie. Soon after arrival, the victim announced he needed to leave, angering the suspect, who was sitting behind him in the rear passenger seat.

The victim stated Johnson threatened him with a knife held to his neck. The victim fought off the suspect but in the process was cut on his right forearm.

The victim escaped by exiting his car, a silver Hyundai Elantra. Johnson jumped into the driver’s seat and fled in the vehicle.

The victim then ran into the store, told an employee he had been stabbed and his car was stolen, and asked the employee to call 911.

As detectives were investigating the carjacking, they learned Daytona Beach Police and sheriff’s deputies had located the vehicle, abandoned, near an apartment complex in Daytona Beach.

Johnson was located in nearby woods and identified by the victim as his attacker.

He was arrested and charged with carjacking with a weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Johnson was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he remains held with no bail allowed pending his first court appearance.