COPS: 80-Year-Old Man Video Chatting With Young Boys Online, Arrested For Possessing, Transmitting Child Pornography

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Detectives arrested Clifford Haglund, 80, for two counts of transmission of child pornography and 18 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to authorities, on Monday afternoon, Deputies responded to a report that Haglund was engaging with juveniles in online conversations of a sexual nature. Deputies made contact with Haglund who confirmed he had been chatting with juvenile males online. Haglund also stated he had inappropriate images of juveniles saved on his iPad. Haglund escorted Deputies to his home, located in Rolling Greens Village, at 6093 La Costa Drive, Ocala, where Haglund retrieved the iPad and directed Deputies to images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Haglund was then transported to the MCSO Operations Center to be interviewed by Detectives.

During his interview, Haglund admitted that about a year ago he began meeting young boys on Omegle, a website that randomly connects strangers to video chat anonymously with one another. Haglund stated he often observed young boys performing sexually explicit acts on the website. Haglund also said he attempted to foster a relationship with them by exchanging contact information with them. Senior Digital Forensic Technicians obtained permission from Haglund to conduct an examination of his iPad. The examination revealed numerous files depicting CSAM. When asked about the files, Haglund admitted to finding the videos online and described step-by-step how he saved them.

During the investigation, Detectives discovered that Haglund was the suspect in another case he was investigating. In that case, Haglund uploaded two files depicting CSAM to a social media platform and transmitted them to another user. The detective confirmed the files were uploaded from Haglund’s home address and that he was the sole user of the social media account.

At this time, Haglund was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains. Due to the inappropriate online contact Haglund has had with juveniles, his efforts to obtain their contact information, and the nature of his offenses, Detectives believe Haglund may have victimized children. If you, or someone you know, has been victimized by Haglund please contact Detectives at (352) 368-3586.