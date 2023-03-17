Op-Ed: Roasting Talk Show Host Drew Barrymore for Toasting Bio-Male Trans Woman – Asinine Antic

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Dylan Mulvaney, a biological male that identifies as a female, appeared on “The Drew Barrymore Show” recently to discuss Mulvaney’s TikTok series “Days of Girlhood,” which recently reached a year milestone.

Biology is not bigotry. Moreover, unscientific gender ideology has no foundation and no credible research outcomes. Abracadabra – you’re a female.

ZANY ZEALOTS R US.

“It’s interesting because I look at someone like you and I can’t imagine anybody disliking you,” Mulvaney remarked.

“Oh, please,” Barrymore answered, kneeling in front of Mulvaney. “Do you want to know, ironically, who dislikes me the most sometimes? Myself.”

VICTIMES R US.

“Women are now getting on their hands and knees to show solidarity with a man who has lived as a woman for less than a year. Truly the sneakiest trick the patriarchy ever pulled,” State Freedom Caucus Network comms director Greg Price commented on Twitter.

Women are now getting on their hands and knees to show solidarity with a man who has lived as a woman for less than a year.



“Woke feminism in 2023, it seems, has come full circle — screenshots of Barrymore on her knees in front of Mulvaney look like something out of a cringeworthy misogynist 1950s advertisement,” surmised Life Site News.

In a notable video, Mulvaney called for efforts to “normalize” women having “bulges” visible in their crotch area, noted FOX News.

Sadly, Mulvaney has made a fairy tale fallacy his entire identity, which speaks to his mental health disorder of gender dysphoria. And Hollyweird celebrities (aka Barrymore) with the woke mind virus validate his delusion.

BRAINLESS R US.

Hmmm. A rare but shared psychotic disorder known as “folie à deux” involves two or more people who share a delusion or false belief. I wonder …

The disorder “folie à deux” was first listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Third Edition (DSM-III) as shared paranoid disorder. In the next edition (DSM-IV), the term changed to shared psychotic disorder. In the latest edition, DSM-5, it was removed as a separate disease entity. It now is included in the section on other specified schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorders. ICD-10 lists it as induced delusional disorder.

I’m just saying …

The mainstream media mob and culture rags went mad and called sane people “trolls.” Obviously, HuffPost, Vanity Fair, the Daily Beast, LGBTQ Nation, and other liberal journalists need an assessment for the “folie à deux” disorder – perhaps it’s no longer a rare condition.

What’s next from Barrymore? A tale of a real E.T. in her closet at home and she invites the extraterrestrial to be a guest on her show. Maybe E.T. has transitioned into the opposite sex and Barrymore will bow down once again.