Trump’s YouTube Channel Restored, Allowing Him to Feature New Content Once Again

Trump once again gaining access to his YouTube channel will likely prove to be an effective platform for the 2024 GOP presidential hopeful to post new content and ads that could potentially bolster his campaign. File photo: Matt Smith, Shutter Stock, licensed.

Google’s YouTube, the popular video sharing site, has restored the channel of former president Donald Trump – allowing him to post new content once again – over two years after his account was suspended by the social media platform for his purported role in the U.S. Capitol Building riots on January 6th, 2021.

Leslie Miller, YouTube’s vice president of public policy, Announce the restoration of Trump’s account via a statement released on Friday.

“Starting today, The Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and the ability to upload new content is restored,” she said. “We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, balancing that with the importance of preserving the opportunity for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election. This channel will continue to be subject to our policies, just like any other channel on YouTube.”

Videos originally posted on Trump’s channel that had prompted YouTube to take action against him in 2021 will not be restored, according to reports.

The former Commander-in-Chief’s YouTube channel was originally Indefinitely suspended on January 13th, 2021, following trump’s suspension on multiple other social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. At the time, YouTube cited concerns about “the ongoing potential for violence” as their reasoning for the ban.

Trump publicly blasted YouTube for banning him during a 2022 via a statement released by his Save America PAC.

“Whatever happened to free speech in our Country?” Trump said in the statement. “Incredibly, but not surprisingly, the Big Tech lunatics have taken down my interview with the very popular NELK Boys so that nobody can watch it or in any way listen to it.”

In January, Meta announced that it would be restoring Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Twitter CEO Elon Musk also restored Trump’s account in November, but the former president has yet to post on the platform, saying that he prefers to remain on his own Truth Social site.