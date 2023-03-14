Seven Pines Honored with Six Laurel Awards; Accolades Include Master-Planned Community of the Year

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The community of Seven Pines received six Laurel Awards including Master-Planned Community of the Year. From left, Terry Santos, Ashley Thompson and Mike Daniel of David Weekley Homes. Alaina Helmuth, Kelly Nowak and Kim Holder of ICI Homes.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – The Northeast Florida Builders Association recently honored the community of Seven Pines with six Laurel Awards including Master-Planned Community of the Year.

The other tributes were Best Signage, Best Digital Marketing Campaign, Best Logo Design, Best Video Commercial, and Best Print Advertising Campaign. Seven Pines is a master-planned community offering new homes expertly crafted by two of Jacksonville’s most trusted builders, ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes.

We are honored to receive this recognition from our industry peers including an award recognizing Seven Pines as Master-Planned Community of the Year,” said Tom McCall, Chief Operating Officer, ICI Homes. “Seven Pines is becoming one of the most sought-after communities in Northeast Florida.”

We have seen remarkable enthusiasm for Seven Pines since the day it was announced,” said Steve Ebensberger, Area President, David Weekley Homes. “The community is truly distinctive to Jacksonville – a place where people can live, work and enjoy life in a setting unlike any other in Northeast Florida,”

Seven Pines recently was recognized at The Nationals, the National Association of Home Builders’ national awards competition, with four honors including an award for Master-Planned Community of the Year.

The community of Seven Pines offers a wonderful neighborhood environment with contemporary homes, unique outdoor amenities and an exceptional location that is close to everything. Homes at Seven Pines are nestled within walkable neighborhoods with lush green space, water and tree-lined streets. With more than 1,000 acres of natural beauty, Seven Pines will offer a vibrant village center, parks, trails, lakes and family outposts that bring residents closer to nature—and each other.

Seven Pines amenities are currently under construction. Plans for the community include a 34-acre Central Park and a 7,900-square-foot Residents Club located alongside a sparkling lake. The Residents Club will offer a resort-style pool, a lap-lane pool and children’s sprayground with interactive water features and slides. The clubhouse will provide nearly 3,000 square feet of fitness space that will include a group fitness area and a cardio workout area in addition to meeting/event space. Plans for the amenity area include an Outpost building by the lake for canoes and kayaks.

In addition to eight furnished model homes, ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes have several quick move-in homes under construction at Seven Pines. The homes feature a variety of floor plans and a wide range of square footages and styles. Model homes are open daily. Home prices at Seven Pines start in the upper $600,000s.

Seven Pines is located on Kernan Boulevard south of J. Turner Butler Boulevard. The community offers quick access to the beaches and downtown Jacksonville, and has a premier location near shopping, dining, schools, recreation, medical centers, business centers, and more. For more information, visit www.sevenpines.com.

About Seven Pines

Seven Pines is a new master-planned destination conveniently located between the beaches and downtown Jacksonville. A community where nature leads the way. Spanning approximately 1,000 acres, plans for Seven Pines include approximately 1,600 single-family homes for sale, apartments and over a million square feet of commercial and retail space. Plans for Seven Pines residents include magnificent community amenities, among them a 34-acre park and sparkling lake, a vibrant village center, miles of multipurpose trails and more. Plans for Seven Pines include a variety of architectural styles and homes sizes in interconnected neighborhoods, built by ICI Homes and David Weekley Homes. Seven Pines is located at the southeast quadrant of the I-295/Butler Boulevard interchange at the southern extension of Kernan Boulevard in Jacksonville, Fla. For more information, visit www.sevenpines.com.

About ICI Homes

Headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL for over 40 years, ICI Homes has built thousands of homes in prestigious communities in many major Florida markets including Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, and Gainesville. Known as Florida’s Custom Home Builder, the company is widely recognized for its unique ability to customize any home with a focus on superior energy-wise standards of their luxury custom single-family, estate and townhomes. ICI Homes continues to win hundreds of awards for outstanding design features and was awarded the Platinum Builder Award by HBW in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. ICI Homes is consistently ranked among the nation’s “Top 100 Builders” by Builder magazine and has been named “Builder of the Year” by the Florida Home Builders Association many times over. For more information, visit ICIHomes.com.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in over 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 15 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 100,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.