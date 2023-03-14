Important: This story is categorized as an opinion piece. This means it bypasses ordinary fact checking and is likely based entirely on the authors opinion. Please see disclosure in author bio below story.
Op-Ed: What? Woke Florida League of Mayors Attending Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Training

By Melissa Martin, Ph.D. Share with new partner:   Share
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)
On Monday, April 3, an FLM Forum on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will take place from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET at Tallahassee City Hall with Speaker Rick Caldwell, CEO/President of RCultures.

Florida is where woke goes to die.” –Gov. Ron DeSantis 

MIAMI, FL – On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in Florida’s higher education institutions. Panelists also discussed Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the impact it has on college students, reported the Florida Standard.  

Watch the full roundtable discussion here

In Florida, we are not going to back down to the woke mob, and we will expose the scams they are trying to push onto students across the country,” DeSantis said. “Florida students will receive an education, not a political indoctrination.” 

My question: Why is the Florida League of Mayors (FLM) participating in a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Training?  

The FLM is an organization for mayors, founded and developed by mayors, and staffed by the Florida League of Cities. 

On Monday, April 3, an FLM Forum on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will take place from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET at Tallahassee City Hall with Speaker Rick Caldwell, CEO/President of RCultures. 

RCultures mission is to “change hearts one at a time through interactive workshops that embrace cultural competency/diversity, unconscious bias,’ generational diversity, prevention of sexual harassment, customer service, team building and prevention of violence in the workplace.” 

Description: This forum will be conducted with a Mayor’s perspective. The objectives include, but are not limited to, aiming to promote awareness and understanding of how people with different backgrounds, cultures, ages, races, genders, sexuality, religions, physical conditions and beliefs can best work together harmoniously. Case studies, role playing and/or scenarios showing how overt or subtle bias impacts employees in the workplace and citizens in the community will be presented.  

Hmmm. Something is perplexing about this picture – my brain is baffled.  

A recently filed bill in Florida would ban spending on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. 

“The governor pledged that no funding from hardworking, tax-paying Floridians, including the parents of higher-education students, would be spent on these divisive initiatives,” noted the article. 

My question: Are taxpayers footing the bill for the DEI training for the FLM? 

The bill, H.B. 999, was filed by Rep. Alex Andrade as Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to work to curb what he calls “woke” ideology within higher education. 

Separate bills also filed in the Florida legislature recently, S.B. 958 and H.B. 931, seek to outlaw mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion statements in hiring and tenure and develop offices on campuses dedicated to creating spaces for debates and civil discourse on hot-button topics. 

The Florida League of Mayors 

FLM is governed by a Board of Directors – some serve one-year terms and others serve two-year terms. See entire board list on website. 

Apparently, DEI training is traveling around the Sunshine State: 

“RCultures has provided trainings to employees at the Cities of Boynton Beach, Miami Beach, North Miami Beach, Sunrise, Tamarac, Lauderdale Lakes, Doral, Opa-locka, Delray Beach, Hollywood, Ft. Lauderdale, Village of Pinecrest, Towns of Surfside, Davie and Cutler Bay, Sarasota Police Department, Palm Beach Health Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue…”  

What can you do? 

Contact your mayor’s office and ask about his/her viewpoint of DEI and Critical Race Theory. Attend a city council meeting and voice your opinion.  

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a former professional child therapist, early literacy advocate, book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. Her work appears in various national and international newspapers. She lives in Southern Ohio.

