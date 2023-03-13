2-Year-Old Girl Rescued From Deleon Springs Swimming Pool

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Volusia Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the home in DeLeon Springs after a frantic 911 call around 4:48 p.m. Sunday. It was learned the 2-year-old girl was found face-down in the above-ground pool while a family member was watching several children for their mother. File photo: BLANKartist, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DE LEON SPRINGS, FL – A 2-year-old girl found unresponsive in her family’s pool Sunday afternoon is recovering today after relatives pulled her from the water and started CPR with the guidance of a 911 supervisor until a deputy and a rescue crew arrived.

According to authorities, Volusia Sheriff’s Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the home in DeLeon Springs after a frantic 911 call around 4:48 p.m. Sunday. It was learned the 2-year-old girl was found face-down in the above-ground pool while a family member was watching several children for their mother.

That family member jumped in the pool and pulled the toddler out. She immediately called 911 for help, telling the dispatcher no one on scene had CPR training. While sending units to the scene, Telecommunicator Supervisor Thomas Eggers began giving CPR instructions over the phone.

The first unit on scene, Deputy Kaelin Darcy, took over CPR, then picked up the child and ran her to a Fire Rescue crew that arrived moments later. Soon, the child was responsive and crying. She was transported to a hospital in serious condition for further treatment. As of Monday, she remained hospitalized but it was reported she’s doing well and showing promising signs of making a full recovery.

The state Department of Children and Families was notified of the incident, and an investigation into the circumstances is ongoing. The above-ground pool was filled with about 4 feet of water with a small inflatable ball floating on the surface and a ladder attached.