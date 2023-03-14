Suspect Arrested in Connection with 2011 Seminole County Homicide of Man Who Ordered Escort

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, 32-year-old Jerald McArthur Williams shot the victim who died in his living room. Williams was booked under a charge of First Degree Felony Murder. His accomplice, Jessica Perry, 30, of Ocoee, was arrested in July 2022, and charged in connection with this case.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL – An Orange County man is charged with connection with the 2011 shooting death of a man in his Seminole County home.

According to authorities, in the late evening of August 17th, 2011, Seminole County detectives say the victim, 44-year-old Harry James Hoover, contacted an online escort service and agreed to have a woman meet him at his home in the 3200 block of Timothy Street in unincorporated Apopka.

Early that morning, detectives say the suspect, 32-year-old Jerald McArthur Williams arrived at the victim’s home intending to rob him. Upon opening the front door of his home, Hoover was shot at least one time and died in the living room. His body was discovered by a roommate the following morning.

An accomplice, Jessica Perry, 30, of Ocoee, who was with Williams that night was arrested in July 2022, and charged in connection with this case.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“Our agency never stops investigating homicide cases, no matter how much time has elapsed,” said Sheriff Dennis Lemma. “We hope this arrest brings some measure of relief to Mr. Hoover’s loved ones, and I want to thank our detectives for all their efforts, working in concert with partners from State Attorney Phil Archer’s office.”

Williams was booked into the Seminole County jail under a charge of First Degree Felony Murder. He is being held without bond. Photos of the victim, Mr. Hoover, and suspect mugshot, Jerald Williams, are included here: