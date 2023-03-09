FEDS: South Florida Man Arrested for Actions on Lower West Terrace During January 6 Capitol Breach

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Richard Cook, 37, of Boca Raton, Florida was among rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Florida man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Richard Cook, 37, of Boca Raton, Florida, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested today in Florida. He was expected to make his initial appearance today, Thursday, in the Southern District of Florida.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Cook was among rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol. Cook participated in the confrontation with law enforcement officers in the Lower West Terrace and tunnel areas of the Capitol. He entered the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace at approximately 3:12 p.m., making his way into the mob of rioters who were coordinating pushes against police officers while yelling “HEAVE HO!” and “PUSH!” Cook entered the tunnel two separate times to assist in the collective pushes against police officers as the rioters tried to gain access to the Capitol building. While Cook joined in collective pushes, one police officer screamed in pain as the weight of the rioters’ pushes pinned him between a shield and a door.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

The case is being investigated by the FBI Miami Field Office – West Palm Beach Resident Agency and Washington Field Office which identified Cook at #185 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

In the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, nearly 999 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.