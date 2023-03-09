China Can Use TikTok to Control “Millions” of U.S. Cell Phones, Push Propaganda, FBI Director Says

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





FBI Director Christopher Wray, in response to a question from Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), said that China could utilize Tiktok to control data of millions of users and use that information to push propaganda. Senator Marco Rubio / Youtube.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a hearing on Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray stated that the Chinese Communist Party has the ability to control “millions” of Americans’ cell phones via the popular video-sharing app Tiktok, a situation that he said presents very serious national security concerns.

Wray made the shocking admission while being questioned by the Senate Intelligence Committee, saying that the Chinese government is able to mine the phones of U.S. residents for sensitive information, in addition to using them for an outlet to spread misinformation and propaganda.

“If you look at the Chinese government’s gobbling up of information and data, and then the use of AI and other tools, ultimately supercomputing, things like that, to marshal all that data to conduct targeting for espionage, targeting for IP theft, targeting for the all the things that I and others on this panel have been calling out about the Chinese government,” Wray said. “Data is the coin of the realm, those who have the best information have the power and that’s what that enables them to do.”

China’s hack of American multinational consumer credit reporting agency Equifax – Chinese hackers managed to stay in Equifax systems undetected for approximately 134 days in 2017 – enabled the country to steal Personal Identifiable Information (PII) from roughly half of the U.S. population.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Tiktok, Wray said, gives China the opportunity to carry out this crime yet again, making the smartphone app a grave risk to Americans.

“So it’s the control of the data to conduct all sorts of big data operations. It’s the control of the recommendation algorithm, which allows them to conduct influence operations,” he said. “It’s the control of the software, which allows them to then have access to millions of devices. So you put all those three things together, and again, come back to the starting point, which is, this is a tool that is ultimately within the control of the Chinese government and it to me screams out with national security concerns.”

Wray, in response to a question from Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), said that China could utilize Tiktok – which has surpassed 2 billion mobile downloads worldwide – to control the data of millions of users, to control the software on millions of devices, and use that information to push propaganda in order to drive a wedge against Americans and weaken and damage the U.S., a sentiment that Rubio agreed with.

In response to a question from Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) Wednesday, Wray said that China could utilize Tiktok to control data of millions of users and use that information to push propaganda to Americans damage the U.S. Senator Marco Rubio / Youtube.