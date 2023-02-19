Grant Cardone Hosted Annual 10x Growth Conference 2023; Empowered 5,500 In-Person & 10,000 Virtual Ticket Holders

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

LAS VEGAS, NV – Grant Cardone, entrepreneur, #1 NYT best-selling author, star of Discovery Channel’s Undercover Billionaire, Investment Fund Manager with over a $4 Billion worth of assets under management and founder of the 10X Movement went to great lengths to deliver an unforgettable annual 10X Growth Conference 2023 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas from February 14-16th.

Delivering the most impactful business conference designed for entrepreneurs, sales professionals and business owners, attendees of the #1 voted business conference by Forbes Magazine learned from celebrity guest speakers included: Tom Brady, former NFL Quarterback for 23 years and widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time; Megyn Kelly, Journalist and media personality; Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest; Sara Blakely, Inventor of SPANX; Jesse Itzler, #1 NYT Best Selling Author and Entrepreneur; Stephen A. Smith, host of First Take on ESPN; Dana White, President of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC); Joe De Sena, CEO & Founder of Spartan and The Death Race; Kevin Turner, former COO of Microsoft; Robert Herjavec, Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank; Stedman Graham, Educator and Author. Each guest speaker went in-depth on the steps they took to reach stardom and financial stability. LIVE musical performances by Rappers, Nelly, T. Pain and DJ Irie along with cirque performances.

The Grant Cardone leadership team executives were on site and some hosted guest speaking such as: Jarrod Glandt, CEO of Grant Cardone Enterprises; Elena Cardone, CEO of 10X Ladies; Brandon Dawson, Co-Founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures; Pete Vargas, CEO of 10X Stages which is running the Great American Speak-off / Season 2 which will air on 10X Studios. Additionally, Gary Brecka, Co-Founder of the 10X Health System spoke about a wide variety of companies in the wellness , health and fitness space.

The Great American Speak-off / Season 2, the competition which is similar to American Idol and America’s Got Talent, but for speaking. Pete Vargas from 10X Stages has hosted many of these for is community and now, they are partnering with Grant Cardone and 10X Studios. Steaming on GCTV.com will begin in late 2023 with the final three speakers appearing at the 10X Growth Conference in 2024.

About Grant Cardone:

Grant Cardone, individually or through Cardone Capital LLC, manages a multifamily portfolio comprised of over 11,900 apartment units valued at over $4B. This portfolio includes investments owned by Grant, family and friends and investors in the Cardone Equity Funds. Grant Cardone is also known as a New York Times bestselling author, the #1 sales trainer in the world, and an internationally renowned speaker on leadership, real estate investing, entrepreneurship, social media, and finance. He has been investing in multifamily real estate since the mid-1990’s.

To learn more about Grant Cardone visit www.GrantCardone.com.