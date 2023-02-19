Op-Ed: “Why Are There So Many Naked People?” Girl Scout Asks Mom About Gay Bars As They Sell Cookies

According to the WeHo Times, a young Girl Scout recently sold about 100 boxes of cookies per weekend in WeHo’s LGBT Rainbow District, selling out her entire supply of cookies.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Folks, why would a mother take her daughter into any bar to sell Girl Scouts cookies? That’s my question. The Advocate reprinted a story from the WeHo Times (Feb. 15, 2023).

“The young scout, Siena, recently sold about 100 boxes per weekend in WeHo’s LGBT Rainbow District, selling out her entire supply of cookies.”

“Siena was joined by her mom, Hypnotherapist, Jenn Levin, her younger sister and her aunt, West Hollywood resident Julie LaPlaca, who’s a TV producer for shows like The Bachelor, as noted in WeHo Times.”

“I was dreading selling Girl Scout cookies, but the gays have made it so much fun that now I’m happy to drive 40 minutes to sell cookies,” Jenn Levin said. “We were so excited that drag queen Billy [Francesca] bought the last four boxes of Lemon-ups, so mom could go home and relax with a glass of wine.”

So, was the younger sister exposed to “many naked people” as well?

“While right-wingers are trying to whip up hysteria about children being exposed to LGBTQ+ culture, including drag queens, Siena was unfazed, WeHo Times reports. During her first weekend selling in WeHo, she asked her mother, “Why are there so many naked people?”

The next weekend, however, when she [Siena] was asked what she thought of the drag queens, she answered, “Yeah, l kind of expected that here.”

You can see a picture of the two sisters standing next to a bearded drag queen on the sidewalk, however the adult male is clothed. None of the pics featured “naked people,” however in the background you can see a couple of shirtless men.

So, writers Paulo Murillo and Trudy Ring don’t get it. They simply cannot understand why “right-wingers” do not want children exposed to “many naked people.”

Siena and her sister had no choice. The mother made the choice to expose her young daughters to “many naked people.” Do the writers of the articles expect the children to protest, “Mommy, we don’t want to see naked people. That makes us uncomfortable. Please take us home.”

Children don’t belong in straight bars or gay bars – even in California.

Adult drag queens (aka heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, or transsexual men) entertaining adults in adult places – none of my business.

As a former child therapist, I helped children to understand their own body boundaries and to tell a trustworthy adult, if any adult, whether family member, teacher, preacher, or stranger touched them inappropriately, showed them naked body parts or pornography, or made sexual comments.

Albeit, I am not accusing any cookie customer in the article of anything. I was not there. The mother brought her two daughters into the spaces of drag queens and other patrons.

Here’s the point: The more you expose children to “naked people,” the more comfortable they become around “naked people.” And that allows for grooming to occur, which the child interprets as safe behaviors – because the mother taught her children that “naked people” are fun and safe. Afterall, they helped us by buying our cookies.

The better option would be for the mother to go into the bars alone and sell the cookies. The children could have stayed at home with the aunt. Or the children could have stayed outside on the sidewalk with the aunt – unless the “many naked people” could be seen from the sidewalk.

Again, I wasn’t there, so I don’t know if the “many naked people” were inside the bars or outside of the bars.

Just because children come out of the womb naked, doesn’t mean it’s appropriate to expose them to “naked” strangers.

And, if or when, the sisters tell the story to their friends or the other parents about selling cookies to “many naked people,” the mother might have some ‘splainin to do.

“Sex Offender Accused of Indecent Exposure at WeHo ARC and Wi Spa is Out on $0.00 Bond,” is a Feb.12, 2023, article by Paulo Murillo in the WeHo Times.

“Merager [a trans woman] is facing five felony counts of indecent exposure related to the incident at Wi Spa which received national attention, sparked rioting outside the spa between pro and anti-trans activist, as well inspired heated debates on trans rights. Merager called the accusations evidence of “systemic transphobia” and claims the Wi Spa accusers are lying to police.”

“Merager has had other run-ins with the law. She was convicted in 2003 for looking through the window of an elderly woman’s home in Arcadia, California while allegedly masturbating. Merager pleaded guilty, but later said, that “I may have been somewhere I didn’t belong, but I wasn’t doing it for gratification, and I wasn’t showing myself off.”

“Then, on Dec. 26, 2018, police were called to the Palm Springs Swim Center on an allegation that Merager exposed herself to members of a high-school girls’ water-polo team in the women’s changing room. Merager said she was only showering and did not masturbate or touch herself inappropriately according to a police report. She was not arrested or charged.”

“On January, 2013, Los Angeles County prosecutors also charged Merager, then 43, for allegedly breaking into the home of DoubleLine Capital founder Jeffrey Gundlach, between September 12 and 13, and stealing items worth at least $3.2 million.”

Body Boundaries for Kids

Teach children what boundaries are, how to create healthy personal boundaries, and how to label and define behaviors that make them uncomfortable.

Help kids to understand the importance of trusting their gut; if a situation does not feel right to them, let them know they should trust their instinct.

Teach your child what they can do when boundaries are crossed and who they can go to for help.

Help kids make the connection that boundaries go both ways; how we want to be treated is how we should treat others.

Resources: