Op-Ed: "One Nation Under Blackmail" – A New Bombshell Book by Whitney Webb About the Rise and Fall of Jeffrey Epstein, Sex Trafficker

One Nation Under Blackmail is a damning indictment of the consequences resulting from the nearly century old relationship between both US and Israeli intelligence and the organized criminal network known as the National Crime Syndicate

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Native Floridian Whitney Webb penned a book full of explosive information by digging deep and connecting the dots. And she included a plethora of cited sources. “One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence and Crime that Gave Rise to Jeffrey Epstein.” There are two volumes.

“One Nation Under Blackmail is a damning indictment of the consequences resulting from the nearly century old relationship between both US and Israeli intelligence and the organized criminal network known as the National Crime Syndicate. This book specifically explores how that nexus between intelligence and organized crime directly developed the sexual blackmail tactics and networks that would later enable the sexual blackmail operation and other crimes of deceased pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein,” notes the book’s description.

Volume 1 is full of information and Who’s Who of US intelligence figures and political officials involved in organized crime, illegal weapons sales, financial fraud, money laundering, and sexual blackmail, and the subversion of American institutions as well as the role of Epstein and the Maxwell family in the evolution of blackmail in the digital era.

Volume 2 examines the rise of Jeffrey Epstein and his closest associates, such as Leslie Wexner and Ghislaine Maxwell, and contextualizes them within the organized crime-intelligence networks detailed in-depth in How did Jeffrey Epstein manage to evade justice for decades? Who enabled him and why? Why were legal officials told that Epstein “ belonged to intelligence” and to back off during his first arrest in the mid-2000s?

YouTube Interviews:

Whitney Webb returns to discuss her new book in which she details Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s ties to politicians, celebrities, intelligence agencies, and organized crime. We also discuss how to view the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in retrospect, as well as the war in Ukraine.

How Elites Will Create a New Class of Slaves with Whitney Webb on The Glenn Beck Podcast, Ep 162. Journalist Whitney Webb has worked to uncover some of the most dangerous stories of our lifetime, and she joins Glenn to reveal just how eye-opening it’s been. Her research into transhumanism has given her a terrifying perspective on the World Economic Forum and tech elites, including Elon Musk. And she tells Glenn the dark truth about Biden’s push for electric vehicles that she noticed while living in Chile.

It all started in New York City in the early 20th century when the Democratic party – and most of the unions – found themselves taken over by the mob. Later it spread to the Republican party as well. There’s evidence that the fusion of organized crime and government occurred even before what was formally termed Operation Underworld.

Organized crime fused with intelligence agencies during World War II, forming the precursor of the CIA — the Office of Strategic Services (OSS).

The network of corruption grew from there, as criminal factions and intelligence agencies developed a symbiotic relationship using blackmail as a tool to achieve their goals.

It’s not just about money, although wealth is certainly part of it; it’s about power and control, which those involved, including Jeffrey Epstein, would stop at nothing to achieve.

The mafia, CIA and Jeffrey Epstein worked together to traffic minors.

Webb is interviewed by Dr. Joseph Mercola at the Gospel News Network.

The book goes back to World War II, detailing the connections between the intelligence community in the U.S. and organized crime. There was a decentralized network of different organized crime groups operating in the U.S. in the early 20th century. It was known as the national crime syndicate.

“Historically, organized crime in the U.S. — most people are probably familiar with it because of Hollywood — tended to be an ethnic enclave. So you’d have Irish organized crime, the Jewish mob, the Italian mafia and so on. The national crime syndicate broke down those silos and brought these different groups together. That made them a lot more successful,” said Webb.

The main people behind this were Meyer Lansky, representing the Jewish mob, and Lucky Luciano of the Italian mafia. The pair formally teamed up with the Office of Naval Intelligence and the OSS (precursor of the CIA) during World War II.

“Then the war ends and the intelligence apparatus of the U.S. and these mob guys realize they have a lot in common and they work really well together. So that’s why in the ’60s and ’50s you see a lot of people involved in assassination stuff for the CIA…you see a lot of mob guys around, for example. There’s a lot of other examples of them interacting on and off over the years,” Webb reveals.

From there, it expanded into shadow banking, finance and the world of corporate power as well and just really became out of control. This was a worldwide effort, however, not one contained to the U.S.

Blackmail Friday: Interview w/Whitney Webb at Media Monarchy.

Chapter 1 The Underworld: details the close collaboration between US intelligence and organized crime initiated by the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) on the pretext of enlisting the Mafia-controlled dock workers union against potential German sabotage of US shipping.

Chapter 2 Booze and Blackmail: mainly concerns the Jewish-Canadian Bronfman family (founders of Seagram’s liquor distillery) and their involvement in bootlegging during Canadian and US prohibition and eventually prostitution rings and sexual blackmail.

Chapter 3 Organized Crime and the State of Israel: concerns the role of US organized crime figures in the early formation of the state of Israel, via their Illegal arms trafficking to the Jewish terrorist organization Haganah.

Chapter 4 Roy Cohn’s Favor Bank: provides a biographical sketch of Trump’s mentor Roy Cohn, best known for his role as chef council during the 1954 Army McCarthy hearings. Webb emphasizes Cohn’s close collaboration with late FBI director J Edgar Hoover, both in sexual black male and the sex-blackmail parties they had with other closeted gay men at the Plaza Hotel in the fifties and sixties.

Chapter 5 Shades of Gray: profiles the shadowy intelligence figure and specialist in CIA homosexual blackmail Robert Keith Gray, who was also linked to the Franklin Scandal, a nationwide pedophile ring exposed in 1988. This chapter also covers the CIA infiltration of the AFL-CIO and organized labor, unsuccessful efforts to subject John Kennedy to sexual blackmail, Operation CHAOS (the largest illegal domestic CIA spying operation – on civil rights and anti-war activists – in US history), and Watergate. Webb speculates the Watergate burglars were after the confidential records of a call-girl service run out of the Democratic National Committee.

Chapter 6 A Private CIA: concerns a private intelligence operation formed by former CIA operative Ted Shackley after reforms initiated by Congress and Jimmy Carter ended the most egregious criminal activities of the CIA and their organized crime cronies.

Chapter 7 A Killer Enterprise: concerns the cast of characters involved in the CIA-linked Bank of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), initially founded to bolster Saudi development through cheap Pakistani labor.

Chapter 8 Clinton Contra: concerns Bill Clinton’s role as governor in suppressing investigation into the CIA/Contra cocaine flights into the Mena Airport in Arkansas. Details the involvement of Hillary Clinton’s Rose Law firm into questionable financial dealings with the companies supplying weapons and airplane parts for the planes involved in the weapons/cocaine exchange.

Chapter 9 High Tech Treason” details the involvement of late British publisher and spy Robert Maxwell (father of Ghislane Maxwell) in British, Israeli and Soviet intelligence and his role in selling bugged PROMIS software to dictators in Eastern Europe, Africa and Latin America.

Chapter 10 Reagan Government by Blackmail: details Reagan’s rise to prominence, focusing particularly on the role of longtime Music Corporation of America (MCA) studios president Lew Wasserman and his organized crime links. Wasserman was instrumental in advancing Regan’s TV and film career and funding both his gubernatorial and presidential campaigns.

Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates: The mainstream narrative holds that Gates’ ties to Epstein began in 2011, despite the evidence pointing to their relationship beginning decades earlier. The likely reason for the continued cover-up of the true extent of Epstein’s ties to Gates has more to do with Microsoft than with Bill Gates himself.

The ties between Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, (charged by the U.S. federal government with the crimes of enticement of minors and sex trafficking of underage girls in conjunction with Epstein) and the Maxwell family to Silicon Valley, not just to Microsoft, are part of a broader attempt to cover up the intelligence component in the origin of Silicon Valley’s most powerful companies.

Webb explains her reasons for believing Epstein won’t be replaced with a cadre of new blackmailers; thanks to modern surveillance technology, they can find blackmail material on anyone without any help.

Great Reset (aka World Economic Forum, New World Order): The main reason why the military/intelligence origins and links to the current Silicon Valley oligarchy will never be fully examined is because these entities are working to usher in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (founder, Klaus Schwab) which would make artificial intelligence, automation, mass electronic surveillance and transhumanism central to human society.

Where is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Maxwell is housed at a low-security Federal Correctional Institute at Tallahassee, Florida.

“Well-placed sources at the prison told DailyMail.com the disgraced socialite works just six hours a day in the library, has daily access to an array of sporting facilities, pottery sessions, and board game tournaments… Maxwell has also befriended high-profile prisoners including infamous double-murderer Narcy Novak, 65, and con woman Linda Morrow, who helped her plastic surgeon husband bilk insurers out of millions.

“Journalism in Crisis: The War on Dissent,” a 2022 article based on a speech by Whitney Webb at the First Annual Children’s Health Defense Conference.

“England Bans COVID Jab For Under 12 & Quebec Admits COVID Severity “Less Than Flu” For Children,” in The Last American Vagabond.

“World Economic Forum (WEF) Warns of Cyberattack Leading to Systemic Collapse of the Global Financial System.” Webb writes, “In November 2020, the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace co-produced a report that warned that the global financial system was increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks. Advisors to the group that produced the report included representatives from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the International Monetary Fund, Wall Street giants likes JP Morgan Chase and Silicon Valley behemoths like Amazon,” as reported in Global Research.

Webb continues, “The ominous report was published just months after the World Economic Forum had conducted a simulation of that very event – a cyber attack that brings the global financial system to its knees – in partnership with Russia’s largest bank, which is due to jumpstart that country’s economic “digital transformation” with the launch of its own central bank-backed digital currency.”

Whitney Webb lives in Chile with her spouse and child. Her work aims to highlight under-reported issues and find common ground between people of different political persuasions regarding corruption, government overreach, the lack of accountability for militaries and intelligence agencies and the military-industrial complex.

