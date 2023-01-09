Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Tips To ID Suspect Wearing Hoodie And Face Shield After Boca Raton ATM Robbery

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The suspect, described as a black male, 5’10” – 6’0”, and medium build, was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black Nike sweatpants, black and white sneakers and a black face shield.

BOCA RATON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for robbery to a person at am ATM in unincorporated Boca Raton. According to authorities, the unknown male armed with a gun and approached the victim at a drive through ATM and robbed her of cash.

The suspect, described as a black male, 5’10” – 6’0”, and medium build, was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black Nike sweatpants, black and white sneakers and a black face shield. The incident occurred on Monday December 2, 2022; at approximately 11:30 pm., at an ATM located in the 20400 block of South State Road 7, in unincorporated Boca Raton.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.