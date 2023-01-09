CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Tips To ID Suspect Wearing Hoodie And Face Shield After Boca Raton ATM Robbery

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

The suspect, described as a black male, 5’10” – 6’0”, and medium build, was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black Nike sweatpants, black and white sneakers and a black face shield.
The suspect, described as a black male, 5’10” – 6’0”, and medium build, was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black Nike sweatpants, black and white sneakers and a black face shield.

BOCA RATON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for robbery to a person at am ATM in unincorporated Boca Raton. According to authorities, the unknown male armed with a gun and approached the victim at a drive through ATM and robbed her of cash.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

The suspect, described as a black male, 5’10” – 6’0”, and medium build, was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black Nike sweatpants, black and white sneakers and a black face shield. The incident occurred on Monday December 2, 2022; at approximately 11:30 pm., at an ATM located in the 20400 block of South State Road 7, in unincorporated Boca Raton.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Crime Stoppers

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Woke Amazon Transgender Cult Bans Books That Treat…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Court Rules Florida School District Requires Students…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

Op-Ed: Adults with Down Syndrome Dressed Up Like Drag Queens…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,197