Op-Ed: You Can’t Make This Stuff Up

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Are we trying to unravel our democratic republic? Look at some of the crazy things we are doing to ourselves that makes no sense at all. Does it make sense to give drugs to addicts and to legalize all drugs? Does it make sense, when crime is rising, to defund the police? Is it in our country’s best interest to conduct a war against our fossil fuel industry that provides the needed energy to power our economy? Does it make sense to release from prison people who have been convicted of violent crimes before they have completed their sentences? Is it in our country’s best interest to let anyone from around the world to enter our country illegally? Does it make sense to allow biological males to compete against biological females in athletic competitions? Does it make sense to transition young children, by drugs and/or surgery, to try to change them into another sex? You can’t make this stuff up!

Are those questions listed above real or are they the rantings of a conservative “nut job” or a conspiracy theorist? Well, that’s what Democrats (a/k/a Progressives) want you to embrace as dogma and believe is the way to go in our country. It seems the Democrats are trying to carry out the policies of their “evil” billionaire donor, George Soros, who has been largely responsible for much of the chaos in our country by financing radical prosecutors around the country, who have made our cities havens for criminals (Soros has been responsible for over 75 “soft on crime” prosecutors being elected in mostly “Blue” run cities).

Our country has been a “Democratic Republic” for over 233 years up until today, but over the past few years, we have seen erosion’s in our way of life, and not for the better. Tearing down our history, by removing statues and symbols, under the guise of cleansing our past, is just one more insidious way of undermining our country. We are being made the laughing stock among our enemies as they can’t believe they are witnessing our own self-destruction.

As mentioned before, what kind of country sanctions biological males to be able to compete against biological females in athletic competitions, knowing that males have a definite physical advantage over females? Since time immemorial, we have had two sexes, male and female, but among a small group of very vocal, loud-mouth activists, our social order is being attacked. Where is the common sense on the part of supposedly educated people (many reposing in our colleges and universities) advocating for this aberration?

Also, is it beneficial to use government law enforcement agencies to go after your political enemies? Our founding fathers bent over backwards to avoid that kind of situation, but here we are witnessing that happening today. Our once idolized FBI and Justice Department, since the Obama Administration used the IRS to harass and stifle the activities of conservative groups, but not any liberal groups. Now, the Biden Administration has taken this harassment to whole new level by weaponizing the FBI and the Justice Department, by raiding former President Trumps home, arresting and jailing people associated with President Trump, using Gestapo type tactics, and by using social media platforms to carry out their censorship program against their political opposition.

Yes, you can’t make this stuff up. It is the antithesis of what our Constitution has provided to us. In the words of George Santayana, “Those who can’t remember the past are condemned to repeat it”. We as a country have not been “perfect” but we have tried to make things right and better by using what our founding fathers gave us, the Constitution, a document that has been the envy of free people around the world. It’s time to take our country back from the very vocal radical country bashers. We must return to what Ronald Reagan called our country, “The shining city upon the hill” and get back to the founding principles that has made our country the preeminent country of the world.