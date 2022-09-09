Op-Ed: A Dynamic Duo to the Rescue – Exposing Fiend Fauci’s Deception

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Senator Rand Paul (Republican – KY) and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Democrat) are front and center on seeking and speaking truth about the COVID-19 pandemic and revealing the lying lips of twofaced Fauci.

Not wearing masks, capes, or leotards – two humanitarian heroes are working relentlessly to expose the dastardly deeds of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Maestro of Madness. Fibber Fauci is the narcissist nemesis that plays the victim when called out for falsehoods.

In a 2021, article for the New York Post, Sen. Rand Paul blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing over gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China — calling for his resignation and alleging he’s “learned nothing from this pandemic.”

“Your repeated denials have worn thin and the majority of Americans, frankly, don’t believe you,” Paul asserted. “Your persistent denials are not just a stain on your reputation but are a clear and present danger to the country and to the world.”

Watch the C-SPAN exchange between Sen. Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci on YouTube.

In a 2022, article for the New York Post, Sen.​ Rand ​​Paul ​said he will introduce​ an ​amendment to ​remove ​Dr. Anthony Fauci ​ — saying no one should be “dictator in chief.”​​

“To ensure that ineffective, unscientific lockdowns and mandates are never foisted on the American people ever again, I will introduce an amendment to eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and divide his power into three separate new institutes,” Paul added.

A recent article for Townhall reported, “Republican Senator Rand Paul is vowing to continue his investigation into dangerous gain-of-function research and Dr. Anthony Fauci after the longtime bureaucrat officially announced his retirement Monday morning.”

Paul tweeted: Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak.

“The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health,” is a 2021 eye-opening book by author and attorney Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Excerpts:

“Dealing with Tony Fauci is like dealing with organized crime. He’s like the godfather. He has connections everywhere. He’s always got people that he’s giving money to in powerful positions to make sure he gets his way—that he gets what he wants. These connections give him the ultimate power to fix everything, control every narrative, escape all consequences, and sweep all the dirt and all the bodies under the carpet and to terrorize and destroy anyone who crosses him.”

“Of late, he [Dr. Fauci] has played a central role in undermining public health and subverting democracy and constitutional governance around the globe and in transitioning our civil governance toward medical totalitarianism. Just as President Eisenhower warned. Dr. Fauci’s COVID-19 response has steadily deconstructed our democracy and elevated the power of a tyrannical medical technocracy.”

Of course, mainstream media outlets will not advertise Kennedy’s book. And the media mafia dare not review it. But it’s a bestseller. Nonetheless, the media has not stepped up to defend Fauci. Now, isn’t that interesting.

And Fauci has not sued Kennedy’s pants off for libel or slander. Why not? Could it be because the book is fact-based, referenced, documented, and indisputable in a court of law?

Citizens, please pray for these bold and courageous heroes as they fight for truth, freedom and justice. Pray that they will defeat the vile villain of humanity – Anthony Fauci.