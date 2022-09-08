Op-Ed: Australian Citizens Are Rallying Against the Great Reset and Their Treasonous Leaders – “Recalibration of Freedom Of Speech”

A male protestor is holding a protest sign with an anti vax message, during a protest march through the city. Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, August 6th, 2022. File photo: Adam Calaitzis, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Like Americans, citizens in Australia are standing up and speaking out against the Great Reset (aka World Economic Forum, New World Order) in peaceful protests.

At a Freedom Rally in 2021, “Hundreds of thousands of Australians took to the streets in a historic stand for freedom” against the Great Reset agenda. In one of the largest mass demonstrations ever witnessed in this country, capital cities and regional locations united as one to bring the country to a standstill. Large crowds gathered at rallies across the country on Saturday as part of an international day of protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates, according to TOTT News, an online Australian publication.

Dr. Graham Lyons, a freedom champion of Australia, spoke about the latest Great Reset phase concerning “the shameful medical system, the inflation train, warnings of food shortages across the world, manufacturing a crisis for control, resisting the system and more,” in a 2022 article for TOTT News.

The Australian government’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, called for a “recalibration” of the right to freedom of speech at a World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting this May. In this role, she leads the world’s first government regulatory agency committed to keeping its citizens safer online. Grant spoke of the need to rethink various rights, including the right to free speech.

By the way, the WEF is the global hub of online censorship. On November 26, 2020, the WEF cabal launched their coronavirus censorship campaign by recruiting 110,000 individuals to police the Internet.

Grant added, “So I think we’re going to have to think about a recalibration of a whole range of human rights that are playing out online, from the freedom of speech to be[ing] free from online violence.”

Listen to Grant’s weasel-worded anti-freedom of speech prattle at Twitter.

“According to the WEF, a ‘great reset’ will require ‘improved’ multilateral cooperation between governments and the alignment of the recovery of economies and priorities of societies. That’s right, the COVID-19 event is being used as the perfect scapegoat to institute radical change: The founder of the World Economic Forum recently warned that a failure to tackle the deep-rooted ills of our society during the pandemic could exacerbate the risk of “violent shocks”, such as conflicts and revolutions,” reported TOTT News.

Do American citizens know about the Great Reset’s agenda for a one-government empire?

The mainstream media mafia in the U.S. censors information about the tactics of the New World Order (aka the Deep State, the Great Reset). However, online alternative news sources are spreading the truth about the destruction of free speech and civil liberties.

Around 80 percent of large American companies have already become part of the Great Reset in one way or another, according to the information revealed in Glenn Beck’s book, “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism,” containing over 500 footnoted references.

“The Great Reset: And the War for the World,” is a 2022 book by Alex Jones that “chronicles the history of the global elites’ rise to power and reveals how they’ve captured the governments of the world and financed The Great Reset to pave the way for The New World Order.”

“The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown,” by Marc Moran reveals the slogans used: “Build Back Better” – The Fourth Industrial Revolution” – “A New Normal,” and the “Reset is nothing short of a rebranded Soviet system, threatening to strip away property rights, restrict freedom of movement and association, and radically reshape our diets and way of life.”

However, Americans are waking up to the Great Reset’s agenda of socialism/communism and rejecting it. Grassroots organizations are using social media platforms, holding rallies, and writing articles and books.

America Out Loud: “Think of us as the voice of a nation, as minutemen and women soldiers, always watching, reporting, and analyzing every Constitutional and cultural threat against America First. We stand for our flag. We are unabashedly proud to be Americans. And with our First and Second Amendment rights, we will defend American exceptionalism against all enemies or detractors. We are the Paul Revere of Patriotic Media.”

In April of 2021, Clay Clark and General Michael Flynn teamed up to create the ReAwaken America Tour bringing together a host of doctors, lawyers, nurses, and patriots fighting against unconstitutional COVID-19 lockdowns and mandates.

Citizens, please pray for the patriots of Australia and America.

And remember, God Almighty goes before us.