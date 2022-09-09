Op-Ed: We Refuse The New World Order And We Refuse To Be Ruled By Dictatorial Elites

Alas, the flow of truth is not due to mainstream media as they are in the dictator’s front pocket. Accurate information is flowing because of alternative news sources and freedom-fighters. File photo: Leron Ligred, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“The first thing dictators do is finish free press, to establish censorship. There is no doubt that a free press is the first enemy of dictatorship.” –Fidel Castro

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Are citizens around the world finally seeing and hearing the weasels in the henhouse? Yes, people are opening their eyes and ears and realizing there is a sovereign nation takeover in progress by the Great Reset regime (aka World Economic Forum, New World Order). And the hard-working middleclass majority are using their mouths to speak out about the hammering of free speech and the destruction of democracy.

A 2022, opinion piece in Newsweek pointed out that that citizens around the world are protesting, rallying, and stand up to the Great Reset autocrats.

“A popular uprising of working-class people against the elites and their values is underway—and it’s crossing the globe,” reported Ralph Schoellhammer, Assistant Professor in Economics and Political Science at Webster University in Vienna.

Article Excerpts:

There were early glimmerings last February, when the Canadian Trucker Convoy pitched working class truck drivers against a “laptop class” demanding ever more restrictive COVID-19 policies. You saw it as well in the victory of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who ran on parents’ rights in education and went on to win both suburbs and rural areas. Over 30,000 Dutch farmers have risen in protest against the government in the wake of new nitrogen limits that require farmers to radically curb their nitrogen emissions by up to 70 percent in the next eight years. But while the Dutch people are on the side of the farmers, their elites are behaving much as they did in Canada and the U.S., and not just those in government. Media outlets are refusing to even report the protests, and when they do, they cast the farmers as extremists. Whether it’s truckers in Canada, farmers in the Netherlands, oil and gas companies in the United States, ideology, not science or hard evidence, is dominating the agenda, gratifying the elites while immiserating the working class.

And there’s more of us – than them. It’s time for citizens in every nation to peacefully gather together in solidarity to send a message of noncompliance to our government leaders that are selling out to the demands of the New World Order regime. Let freedom prevail!

We refuse socialism, communism, fascism, and Marxism. We refuse global digital currency. We refuse future pandemic vaccines and lockdowns. We refuse the climate crisis hoax about carbon emissions, social credit score taxes, and bug consumption. We refuse electric cars, solar panels, and windmill machines – until research shows energy efficiency. We want to continue using fossil fuels until no worker—no community—no country is left behind. We refuse the New World Order.