First Lady Jill Biden Heckled About Joe, Fuel Prices: “Your Husband Is The Worst President We’ve Ever Had, You Owe Us Gas Money”

Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona were captured on video walking from their motorcade while surrounded by Secret Service agents in New Haven on Wednesday. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW HAVEN, CT – While visiting a town in Connecticut to review learning programs, First Lady Jill Biden was heckled by a man on the street that was quite obviously not much of a fan of her husband, current U.S. President Joe Biden.

Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona were captured on video walking from their motorcade while surrounded by Secret Service agents in New Haven on Wednesday. At that point, an unidentified male bystander could be heard yelling at the First Lady while she walked towards a building on a public street, criticizing the President’s job performance and blaming him for the country’s currently-skyrocketing fuel prices.

“Your husband is the worst president we’ve ever had,” the man can be heard declaring loudly.

Biden laughed and waved at the individual, yelling back, “Thank you! Thank you for your support.”

“You owe us gas money!” the man started shouting. “You owe us gas money!”

“Thank you!” Biden said a second time, before entering the building and disappearing from sight.

U.S. residents are currently getting hit hard in their wallets by staggering inflation and record-breaking prices at the pump, with many of them blaming the Biden Administration for their financial woes; a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll shows that Biden’s approval rating is now at 36 percent, a 4 percentage-point drop from June.

Inflation reached a 40-year high in June of 9.1 percent, forcing many people to take on second jobs just to help make ends meet; in addition, gas is hovering at a national average of $4.41 per gallon.

According to a recent survey, three-quarters of middle-income Americans say they currently don’t earn enough to pay for the cost of living, which is a sobering reminder of the harsh economic issues many Americans are facing today.