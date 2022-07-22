ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Homicide Detectives Arrest Convicted Felon for Murder; Dead Body Found Buried In Backyard of North Lauderdale Home

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

The investigation and evidence recovered on scene showed Hand shot the victim to death.  
According to authorities, Simon Lee Hand, 23, of North Lauderdale, is being charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. The investigation and evidence recovered on scene showed Hand shot the victim to death.  

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives on Wednesday arrested a North Lauderdale man for murder. According to investigators, information was developed that revealed the homicide victim was last seen in the company of an individual named Simon Hand, 23, on or after July 9.

On Wednesday, July 20, homicide detectives from Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to Hand’s residence on S.W. 64th Terrace in North Lauderdale and served a search warrant. Detectives recovered the victim’s body, which was buried in the backyard. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

The investigation and evidence recovered on scene showed Hand shot the victim to death.  

In addition, detectives also recovered firearms from inside the home. Hand is being charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Hand was 17 year-old back in 2016 when he first made local headlines being caught in a Dania Beach home invasion; a 12-year-old boy was home alone inside during the burglary and called police leading to the capture and identification of Hand who, at the time, was charged with burglary of a conveyance, armed robbery, grand theft of a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

VIDEO: Disney World Woes Continue as Multi-Family Brawl…

Christopher Boyle

Wire Fraud Investigation Results In First-Ever…

Jessica Mcfadyen

NFL Super Bowl Champ Dies at Age 50; Found Dead In Hotel…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,913

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS