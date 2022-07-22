Broward Homicide Detectives Arrest Convicted Felon for Murder; Dead Body Found Buried In Backyard of North Lauderdale Home

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, Simon Lee Hand, 23, of North Lauderdale, is being charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. The investigation and evidence recovered on scene showed Hand shot the victim to death.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives on Wednesday arrested a North Lauderdale man for murder. According to investigators, information was developed that revealed the homicide victim was last seen in the company of an individual named Simon Hand, 23, on or after July 9.

On Wednesday, July 20, homicide detectives from Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to Hand’s residence on S.W. 64th Terrace in North Lauderdale and served a search warrant. Detectives recovered the victim’s body, which was buried in the backyard.

In addition, detectives also recovered firearms from inside the home. Hand is being charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Hand was 17 year-old back in 2016 when he first made local headlines being caught in a Dania Beach home invasion; a 12-year-old boy was home alone inside during the burglary and called police leading to the capture and identification of Hand who, at the time, was charged with burglary of a conveyance, armed robbery, grand theft of a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm.