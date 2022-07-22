Governor DeSantis to Send Florida Families $450-Per-Child Relief Checks to Offset Skyrocketing Inflation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The administration of Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that relief checks will be set out to Florida families with children utilizing repurposed federal COVID-19 relief funds. File photo: Governor Media Center.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – In an effort to offset the ongoing effects of inflation in the United States – which has hit a 40-year high and not showing any signs of abating – the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that relief checks will be set out to Florida families with children utilizing repurposed federal COVID-19 relief funds.

The checks – part of a program called “Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity” – is targeting low-income families with children in the state, and will make use of $35.5 million from the $1 billion Florida received from the American Rescue Plan Act. Eligible families will receive a one-time payment of $450 per child in their household in an effort to assist families struggling with record-breaking inflation, according to Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

“You know, the Governor signed his budget, and obviously we’re putting a lot into that,” she said. “Making sure that we’re doing everything we can on behalf of Florida families…so $35 million within that budget will then go to support our foster and adoptive families – our single moms across the state – so they will get a one-time payment of $450.”

Similar to other relief fund checks mailed out during the COVID-19 pandemic, eligible Floridians need not apply to receive one; instead, they will automatically be sent the funds, with Florida Department of Children and Families spokesperson Laura Walthall expecting approximately 59,000 families to receive at least one check.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“This one-time payment assists families who are being affected by rising inflation and preparing to send their children back-to-school,” she said.

Those eligible to receive the $450-per-child relief checks include foster parents, relative and non-relative caregivers, and families receiving funds from the Florida Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program or Guardianship Assistance Program, reports say.