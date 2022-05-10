CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Bystander Video Captures Arrest of Fugitive Casey White and Accomplice Vicky White in Evansville, Indiana

By Christopher Boyle
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Casey White Capture
Bystander video captured the wrecked vehicle and the arrest of Casey and Vicky, with authorities revealing that the former corrections officer had been hospitalized with “very serious” injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound; she later succumbed to her injuries and died, police say. Photo/Video: @ChadBlue83.

EVANSVILLE, IN – Murder suspect and escaped inmate Casey White, after being the subject of a massive manhunt for the past 11 days, was captured in Evansville, Indiana on Monday, along with accomplice and Florence, Alabama jail employee Vicky White, who died after a self-inflicted gun wound.

Casey White, 38, was seen on surveillance video on April 29 being escorted out of the Lauderdale County jail in Florence by Vicky White, 56 – with whom he shares no relation – under the pretense that Vicky was bringing Casey for a “mental health evaluation.” Instead the two – who reportedly shared a “special relationship” for the past two years – fled together and went on the lam.

Casey was originally charged in September 2020 with capital murder after it was alleged that he had stabbed Connie Ridgeway to death; at the time of his imprisonment, he was serving a 75-year sentence in connection with a series of crimes he committed in 2015, including home invasion and carjacking.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS REGISTER DOMAINS

While on the run – Vicky had reportedly sold her home for $100,000 and cleared out her bank account prior to the jailbreak – the two were eventually spotted at an Evansville hotel, and they soon led responding police on a car chase that only lasted “a few minutes” and that ended when Vicky crashed the Cadillac she had been driving.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Please also consider helping us fight back against these tech tyrants; enough is enough..
 

Bystander video captured the wrecked vehicle and the arrest of Casey and Vicky, with authorities revealing that the former corrections officer had been hospitalized with “very serious” injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound; she later succumbed to her injuries and died later that day, police say.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Monday that the capture of Casey – a 6-foot-9-inch, 330 pound behemoth with ties to white supremacist prison gangs was considered armed and dangerous – and that local residents could now breathe easier.

“We got a dangerous man off the street today,” Singleton said at a press conference. “He’s not getting out of this jail again. I assure you that.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FEDS: CEO of Purported Cryptocurrency Mining And Investment…

George McGregor

Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group,…

George McGregor

Skeletal Remains Discovered Within Babcock Ranch Curry Creek…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,908