HealthOpinionsPolitics

Op-Ed: Short of Realistic Achievements, Abortion Now The Big Campaign Issue for The Left; Good Luck With That In November

By Alan Bergstein
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Supreme Court
Just after the government forced tens of millions of Americans to be vaccinated against Covid, by putting an untested chemical into our bodies, the same people in power are now touting the pro-abortion hypocritically simplistic mantra, “A woman is in charge of her body.” File photo: Phil Pasquini, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – If you thought the Democrats learned their lesson when they put up Biden for president, think again. They’re shooting themselves in the foot once more by using the Abortion Issue as their chief rallying cry to win the next election. Good luck! And to prove the point in stupidity, they’re even calling their terror squads on to the streets to intimidate Supreme Court justices in their private homes in order to threaten them to retain Roe as the law of the land. It won’t work. At least we hope so.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS REGISTER DOMAINS

Just after the government forced tens of millions of Americans to be vaccinated against Covid, by putting an untested chemical into our bodies, the same people in power are now touting the pro-abortion hypocritically simplistic mantra, “A woman is in charge of her body.” Or, as Margaret Sanger, the evil founder of Planned Parenthood put it, “No woman can call herself free who does not control her own body.” You can’t have it both ways. But that’s exactly what those in favor of choice are doing. They want to have the power of terminating life within their bodies. We call that, “murder.” And they will run on this issue in November of 2022 because they have nothing to offer in the way of “successes” since Biden occupied his office in 2020. The problem is, will a majority of Americans see through their smokescreen? Most recently, young families have been hit with the sudden extreme shortages of baby formula. The once readily available staple for young families, mostly Democrat, is missing from the shelves, leaving them hapless and helpless in feeding their babies. We’re not yet sure of the reason for this vital shortage, but the government will surely be held to blame. Why wasn’t this problem brought to their attention before it reached the critical point? Perhaps it was but it got lost in the panic over how to help Ukraine or how and where to place millions of illegals who are welcomed over our southern border. Surely points the Republicans will use for votes. 

Will the abortion issue override America’s panic over massive inflation and rising prices at the pump? Other hanging problems are also of concern to voters. How about the explosion of crime throughout the country? Rising fuel, home and rental costs? When will the story of Hunter laptop mystery explode? Will the public finally awaken to the lack of energy, inability to focus and the obvious, hidden, growing health issues of Biden? What accomplishments and wins of President Biden can they tout? What concrete achievements of his can they campaign on? They appear to be throwing all of their weight on this issue of abortion, hoping it will generate enough interest to get their people out to vote. It’s doomed for failure. 

We’re concerned that the leaders of the Democrat Party will succumb to the tactics and strategies of their little radical group, led by the likes of Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayannah Pressley and AOC, who lean on the loony goons of Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA and the Occupy Movement to intimidate and threaten voters, just as the crowds lining the streets in front of Supreme Court Justices homes are now doing to throw fear into these members of the judiciary to erase the Roe decision. They will be making a big mistake if they do so. Abortion is not the major issue on the minds of Americans. The current quality of their lives now is the elephant in the room. Everything is crumbling around us and there appears to be no Emergency Rescue Crew nor First Responders rushing out of the White House to assist us. Any hopes the Radical Left has that the abortion issue will be a savior to them on the upcoming November 8th, is just but a dream. A bad one. 

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Please also consider helping us fight back against these tech tyrants; enough is enough..
 
Alan Bergstein

Alan Bergstein is the current President of The Judeo/Christian Republican Club of Palm Beach County. He is also known as a lecturer, columnist and editorial writer for The NY Jewish Voice, a retired NYC school principal, father of four and Korean War veteran. Alan's material appears in The Published Reporter® with his explicit permission.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Alan Bergstein (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group,…

George McGregor

Skeletal Remains Discovered Within Babcock Ranch Curry Creek…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Lake Weir Middle School Dean Arrested For Sexually Battering…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 2,034