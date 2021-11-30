Donald Trump Announces Endorsement of Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers Who Backs Nationwide Election Audit

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Donald Trump threw his weight behind Wendy Rogers, a first-term State Senator who was originally elected in 2020 and faces reelection in 2022. Photo credit: WendyRogers.org

FLAGSTAFF, AZ – On Monday, Liz Harrington, the official spokesperson for Donald Trump, announced the former president’s endorsement of an Arizona State Senator who backs his calls for a 50-state audit of the 2020 election results.

Harrington tweeted out a statement, where Trump threw his weight behind Wendy Rogers, a first-term State Senator who was originally elected in 2020 and faces reelection in 2022. The basis of Trump’s support appears to be Rogers’ steadfast support of the former president’s yet-unproven claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him via instances of widespread voter fraud.

President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Wendy Rogers for Arizona State Senate pic.twitter.com/EpgfGZitFS — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) November 29, 2021

“Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers is doing everything in her power to find out the truth of the 2020 Election, and to hold a people accountable for a Election Fraud in Arizona. Wendy is a MAGA warrior who loves our Country and listens to her constituents. She has a truly great fighting spirit, is strong and Law and Order, securing our Border, and gun rights. Wendy Rogers has my Complete and Total Endorsement for reelection to the Arizona State Senate because she FIGHTS!” Trump’s statement said.



Rogers responded to the tweet, thanking Trump for what she called the “honor” of his endorsement.

Thank you Mr. President! We LOVE you because you FIGHT. Truly honored. https://t.co/yPyXAHNFK4 — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) November 29, 2021

“Thank you Mr. President! We LOVE you because you FIGHT. Truly honored,” she said.

Rogers has stated that there should be mass arrests made in connection with the 2020 presidential election, and is currently one of the 186 state legislators who recently signed an open letter demanding an audit of the election in all 50 U.S. states.

An outspoken Trump supporter, Rogers was a member of the United States Air Force from 1976 to 1996 and had previously unsuccessfully run for the U.S. House of Representatives and the Arizona Legislature before being elected to the Arizona State Senate in 2020, where she represents Legislative District 6.

Rogers is also a member of the far-right Oath Keepers group, has spoken at a convention supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory, and has been interviewed on TruNews, an online TV network that has been accused of making multiple antisemitic remarks.